Texas fourth, eighth grade student groups hit top ten in 2015 NAEP science results

AUSTIN – Commissioner of Education Mike Morath announced that, according to the latest Nation’s Report Card released today, the average score of Texas fourth and eighth graders taking the 2015 National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) in science is higher than the national average.

More significantly for the state, Commissioner Morath noted that the performance of Texas fourth and eighth grade white, African-American and Hispanic students taking the 2015 science NAEP ranked among the top 10 nationally – with Texas student performance in many cases reaching the top five.

“The strong performance of our students on this national assessment is a reflection of effective teaching and rigorous curriculum seen on Texas campuses every school day,” said Commissioner Morath. “While the NAEP results are definitely worth noting, Texas educators share a commitment to ensuring strong performance in every subject in preparation for college, the workplace or military.”

NAEP is the largest nationally representative and continuing assessment of what students in the United States know and can do in various subject areas. Between January and March 2015, the NAEP science assessment was given to approximately 115,400 fourth-graders (2,600 from Texas) and 110,900 eighth-graders (2,700 from Texas) representing the nation’s public and private schools. The science assessment is comprised of three content areas: physical science, Earth and space sciences, and life science. The NAEP scale for science scores range from 0-300.

Highlights of Texas fourth-grade performance on the 2015 science NAEP include:

• In 2015, the average score of fourth grade students in Texas was 155, which is higher than the average score of 153 for public school students in the nation.

• The average score in Texas (155) is higher than the average score in 2009 (148).

• Texas is one of only 18 states/jurisdictions that saw an increase from 2009.

• The average score for fourth grade white students in Texas ranks second nationally (up from third nationally in 2009).

• The average score for fourth grade African-American students in Texas ranks second nationally (up from third nationally in 2009).

• The average score for fourth grade Hispanic students in Texas ranks ninth nationally (up from 18th nationally in 2009).

• The average score for all fourth grade students in Texas taking the 2015 science NAEP ranks 25th nationally (up from 35th nationally in 2009).

Highlights of Texas eighth-grade performance on the 2015 science NAEP include:

• In 2015, the average score of eighth grade students in Texas was 156, which is higher than the average score of 153 for public school students in the nation.

• The average score in Texas in 2015 (156) is higher than the average score in 2011 (153) and 2009 (150).

• Texas is one of only 24 states/jurisdictions that saw an increase from 2009.

• The average score for eighth grade white students in Texas ranks first nationally (up from 7th nationally in 2011).

• The average score for eighth grade African-American students in Texas ranks second nationally (up from third nationally in 2011 and seventh nationally in 2009).

• The average score for eighth grade Hispanic students in Texas ranks fifth nationally (matching 2011 and up from sixth in 2009).

• The average score for all eighth grade students in Texas taking the 2015 science NAEP ranks 22nd nationally.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) is a congressionally authorized project sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education. The National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), within the Institute of Education Sciences, administers NAEP. The Commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics is responsible by law for carrying out the NAEP project.

Full results for the nation and states are available online. For more information, visit http://nationsreportcard.gov/.