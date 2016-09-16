Select Driver License Offices open Saturdays to issue election identification certificates

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding Texans in advance of the upcoming General Election that Election Identification Certificates (EIC), which can be used for voting purposes, are available year-round at all Texas driver license offices. In an ongoing effort to ensure Texans have access to EICs, DPS is offering Saturday hours on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 at select driver license offices to issue EICs. In addition, EIC mobile stations will be deployed to various locations across the state, and alternate approved locations are issuing EICs in select counties.

On August 10, 2016, identification requirements for voting in Texas changed. For information regarding required identification for voting in person, please visit www.votetexas.gov/register-to-vote/need-id.

The 2016 General Election is Nov. 8, and early voting starts Oct. 24 and continues through Nov. 4.

Texans can obtain an EIC at:

• Any of the more than 220 Texas driver license offices during regular business hours throughout the year

• Select driver license offices on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (EIC transactions only)

• EIC mobile station locations (EIC transactions only)

• Alternate approved locations issuing only EICs in select counties

One form of identification that can be used for voting purposes is an EIC. You may apply for an EIC at no charge. However, if you already have any of the following forms of identification, you are not eligible for an EIC:

• Texas driver license – unexpired

• Texas personal identification card – unexpired

• Concealed Handgun License (CHL) or License to Carry (LTC) – unexpired

• U.S. passport book or card – unexpired

• U.S. Military identification with photo – unexpired

• U.S. Citizenship Certificate or Certificate of Naturalization with photo

• To apply for an EIC, applicants must visit one of the locations listed above and complete an application for a Texas Election Identification Certificate (DL-14C). (For the Spanish language version of the EIC application, see http://www.dps.texas.gov/internetforms/forms/DL-14CS.pdf).

To qualify for an EIC, an applicant must:

• Bring documentation to verify U.S. citizenship and Identity

• Be eligible to vote in Texas (Bring a valid voter registration card or submit a voter registration application through the Texas Department of Public Safety)

• Be a Texas resident

• Be 17 years and 10 months or older

To avoid delays or complications, DPS urges potential applicants to make sure they have the necessary documentation before arriving at the office, mobile station or alternate approved location.

The EIC receipt an individual receives will include their photo and can be used for voting purposes until the permanent card is delivered by mail.

The EIC is free of charge to qualifying applicants and is valid for six years. There is no expiration date for an EIC for citizens 70 years of age or older. The EIC can only be used for voting purposes and may not be used as personal identification.

For more information on the requirements and process for obtaining an EIC, please visit www.txdps.state.tx.us/DriverLicense/electionID.htm.

For more information on voting in Texas, visit the Secretary of State’s website: www.votetexas.gov.