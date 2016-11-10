Navarro Regional Hospital launches inpatient substance abuse withdrawal service

CORSICANA – Navarro Regional Hospital has taken steps to address a pervasive unmet community health need with a new program that started in September.

BreakThru Medical Withdrawal Management is the first service of its kind in this area and addresses the distinct needs of patients seeking to take the first step toward breaking the cycle of alcohol and drug abuse.

BreakThru provides medical withdrawal management for individuals that are in imminent or active early withdrawal from alcohol or drug abuse. These patients are served on the medical/surgical floor where the physical symptoms of the withdrawal process are medically supervised to ensure safety, comfort and confidentiality.

The average length of stay is just three days.

BreakThru also assists patients entering into the next phase of their recovery, after discharge from the hospital.

The initial stages of withdrawal are the most difficult, as symptoms can cause severe anxiety, pain, distress, and other potentially life threatening symptoms.

Doctors and nurses monitor their status, administer medications to ease symptoms, and ensure their safety and comfort. The treatment is covered by most health insurance providers, as well as by Medicaid and Medicare.

“We are pleased to be filing a gap in the continuum of care for patients and bring this unique service to the Corsicana and Navarro county community,” said Michael Stewart, chief executive officer of Navarro Regional Hospital. “BreakThru services individuals dealing with substance abuse who want to break the cycle. This service allows them to take steps towards recovery in a safe, private and positive manner.

“Fear of the severity of withdrawal symptoms and fear of losing confidentiality are major hurdles that can keep people with substance abuse issues from seeking help.”

“With BreakThru, patients receive a lot of encouragement and experience a more comforting medically-supervised withdrawal process with the care and confidentiality of a hospital setting,” says Brad Fercho, CEO of BreakThru. “We are excited to be having such a positive impact on the community and look forward to helping as many individuals as possible in the future.”

Access to BreakThru services is available by contacting the office at 903-654-4304.

Continuum of Care Managers Jacque White and Debbie Richardson will be happy to provide confidential care, answer questions and provide resources.

The office, located in Navarro Regional Hospital, is open Monday – Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Commercial and private insurance plans, cash payment, Medicaid and Medicare are accepted.