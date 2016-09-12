Major insurers recently announced their exit from Texas

Major insurers such as Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthcare recently announced their exit from state-sponsored insurance exchanges while the uninsured rate has fallen to a historic low, bringing into question the cost and quality of health care in America. WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2016’s States with the Best & Worst Health Care (wallethub.com/edu/states-with-best-health-care/23457).

In order to determine which states offer the most cost-effective and highest-quality care, WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 29 key metrics.

The data set ranges from “average monthly insurance premium” to “number of physicians per capita” to “percentage of adults and children with health-insurance coverage.”

Health Care in Texas (1=Best; 25=Avg.)

• 23rd – Average Monthly Insurance Premium

• 27th – Number of Hospital Beds per Capita

• 42nd – Number of Physicians per Capita

• 28th – Number of Dentists per Capita

* 43rd – Physician Medicare Acceptance Rate

• 51st – % of Adults Aged 18 to 64 with Health Insurance

• 50th – % of Children Aged 0 to 17 with Health Insurance

• 16th – % of At-Risk Adults Without a Routine Doctor Visit in Past Two Years

• 47th – % of Adults Without a Dental Visit in Past Year

• 5th – % of Medical Residents Retained

For the full report, please visit wallethub.com/edu/states-with-best-health-care/23457.