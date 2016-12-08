GALLERY: 2016 Wilmer Christmas Tree Lighting 0 December 8, 2016 Community Janie Fricke, Marlena Diaz, Jeff Steele, Mayor Pro-Tem Shelia Petta and John Eggen. The Wilmer Gazebo getting spruced-up for the Holidays. Senior Sergeant Eric Pon and Officer Alex Lopez with local Christmas tree fans. John Eggen and Shelia Petta with more Christmas tree fans. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related Share. Twitter Facebook Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email