FERRIS: Sue Turner wins first place in the Scale Models division at the State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas cranked up last Friday and will run until Oct. 23.

Most pre-fair judging for the Creative Arts department has been announced, and Sue Turner of Ferris won first place in the Scale Models division for her shoebox parade float in the State Fair theme of “Celebrate Texas Agriculture”. Sue’s scale model entry for Holiday was a “Trick or Treat” rendition which placed third. In the Hobby Collections division, Sue’s belt buckles placed third. Entries in this area have to be thirty yeas old.

The creative arts department offers more than 900 categories for children, men and women each year. All during the fair daily food dish contests are conducted.

There are many interesting things to see and do when you go this year of interest to all age groups. You can find more information at www.bigtex.com.