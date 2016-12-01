FERRIS SENIOR CITIZEN CENTER: November 21 and 24

Monday, Nov. 21

It is so good to be back at work and to see each one of you. We were so glad to have Virginia January come by to see us.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Bob Prowse, Howard Lee Wickliffe, Kay Wickliffe, Mike and Irma Wickliffe and I enjoyed a delicious turkey and dressing and all the trimmings lunch at Bristol, Texas. Irma and Howard Lee won at Bingo. In the afternoon, Jason Payne and his family came by to visit with me. It was so good to see them.

LUNCH MENU

Monday, Dec. 5

Barbecue ribs, potato salad, baked beans, bread and dessert.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Ham casserole, greens, salad, bread and dessert.

Friday, Dec. 9

Pinto beans and ham, salad, cornbread and dessert.

See you at the Center!