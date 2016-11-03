FERRIS SENIOR CENTER: October 24, 26 and 29

Monday, Oct. 24

It is so good to be back at work and to see each one of you.

We were glad to have Hollis Ragland today. Hollis, come back to see us.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

We were glad to have Betty Shuptrine with us today. Betty, come back to see us.

We are sorry to learn that Georgia Smith has been in the hospital. Georgia, hurry and get well – we miss you.

Friday, Oct. 29

Thank you to Bob Prowse for the sweets he donated to go with our coffee.

Our birthday and Thanksgiving will be Nov. 16.

Happy birthday to Micky Singleton, Bobby Slayton, Connie Stringfield, Sandra Werner and Jackie Kimbell.

We were glad to have Loretta Harris back with us. We have been missing you.

Thank you to the Ferris First Baptist Church for the many courtesies they have shown the senior citizens and I.

LUNCH MENU

Monday, Nov. 7

Ribs, potato salad, baked beans, bread and dessert.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

Ham casserole, greens, salad, bread and dessert.

Friday, Nov. 11

Pinto beans and ham, salad, cornbread and dessert.

See you at the Center!