FERRIS SENIOR CENTER: October 10, 12 and 14

Community

By Sammye Lee Wickliffe

Monday, October 10  It is so good to be back at work and to see each one of you. We were sorry to learn of the death of R. V. Proctor. Our condolences to the family.

Wednesday, October 12 Thank you to Yvonna Fields for the delicious banana cake she donated for our lunch. The birthday party was enjoyed by all. We were glad to have Virginia January and John Soutens with us today. Come back and see us.

Friday, October 14  Your Senior Citizens invite you to join them Monday, Wednesday and Friday for games and fellowship. Thanks you to Jim West for the picture he donated to the Center.

LUNCH MENU

Monday, October 24  Cabbage casserole, creamed potatoes, salad, cornbread and dessert.

Wednesday, October 26  Lasagna, salad, bread and dessert.

Friday, October 28  Roast and gravy, creamed potatoes, navy beans, slaw, bread and dessert.

See you at the Center!

