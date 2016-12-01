FERRIS PUBLIC LIBRARY: More than books

By Kathy Harrington

Santa Claus is coming to town! He will be visiting the Ferris Public Library this Saturday, December 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Come one, come all, naughty or nice. We also have a craft for the children to do and, of course, cookies! Bring your phone/camera for pictures and don’t forget that wish list for Santa. This event was an inspiration of Jessica Huff, former library patron and Ferris ISD student. It’s so great when our younger citizens grow up to be kind, generous adults and want to inspire the future generation.

The City’s IT Department has recently expanded the capabilities of our in-house WiFi network. It’s great, bring your device and check it out.

Speaking of checking out…with your Ferris Library membership you may check out 8 books, for 2 weeks, and 3 movies, for 2 days. If it’s been awhile since your last visit I encourage you to come check us out. Owe past due fines? No problem, Food For Fines has started and will continue until December 22.

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

After-School Game Time

Tuesday’s from 3:30 to 5:30. Children ages 7 to 17 are invited to come and play electronic and board games in the Aubrey Trussell Meeting Room. We are modifying Game Time so that all ages can play the entire two hours.

Story Time

Join us for Story Time each Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. All children and their parents/caregivers are welcome. No need for a library membership to join in on the fun! We’ll be enjoying stories and activities. Afterwards each child gets to choose a prize from the Treasure Chest. We look forward to seeing you here.

Tuesdays & Wednesdays Free Tutoring

This program will be held at the Library from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Tutoring is for all ages and sponsored by the Covenant Church. Class Instructors are former academic teachers who offer assistance in all subjects. Students only need to bring their current class assignments.

New Books

“Small Great Things” by Jodi Picoult, “The Occupied” by Craig Parshall, “The Christmas Angel Project” by Melody Carlson, “The Last Days of Night” by Graham Moore, “Mirror Image” by Michael Scott, “Defending Free Speech” (Dewey 342) by Steve Simpson, and “We Have Your Daughter: The Unsolved Murder of Jonbenet Ramsey Twenty Years Later” (Dewey 364) by Paula Woodward.

Today’s Trivia

The Christmas song “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” was written by John Frederick Coots and Haven Gillespie. It was first sung on Eddie Cantor’s radio show in November 1934. It became an instant hit with orders for 100,000 copies of sheet music and more than 30,000 records sold within 24 hours.