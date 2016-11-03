FERRIS PUBLIC LIBRARY: More than books

By Kathy Harrington

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, the Ferris Public Library will be a polling location for Precincts 148 and 149. If this is your precinct you may cast your vote for the 2016 Presidential Election from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

If you have questions about the upcoming Open Enrollment for Medicare/health policies, Ferris Medical Center, along with Lupe Hernandez, invites you to the Ferris Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 2, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Hernandez will be covering some basic information and answer questions about Medicare, Medicare Part D, Medicare Advantage, supplement policies and will answer any questions you have. Refreshments and information about Ferris Medical Center and the physicians will be provided. This event is not endorsed by the City of Ferris or the Ferris Public Library.

Weekly Programs

Tuesday’s After-School Game Time, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Children ages 7 to 17 are invited to come and play electronic and board games in the Aubrey Trussell Meeting Room. We are modifying Game Time so that all ages can play the entire two hours.

Join us for Story Time each Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. All children and their parents/caregivers are welcome. No need for a library membership to join in on the fun! We’ll be enjoying stories, along with other activities. Afterwards each child gets to choose a prize from the Treasure Chest. We look forward to seeing you here.

Tuesdays & Wednesdays Free Tutoring. This program will be held at the Library from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Tutoring is for all ages and sponsored by the Covenant Church. Class Instructors are former academic teachers who offer assistance in all subjects. Students only need to bring their current class assignments.

New Books

“Here’s to Us” by Elin Hilderbrand, “Lily and the Octopus” by Steven Rowley, “The Pursuit” by Janet Evanovich, “Belgravia” by Julian Fellowes, “Daughters of the Bride” by Susan Mallory, “Always a Cowboy” by Linda Lael Miller, “The House at the Edge of Night” by Catherine Banner, “A Little Thing Called Life: On Loving Elvis Presley, Bruce Jenner, and Songs in Between” (Bio) by Linda Thompson, “The Terror Years: From al-Qaeda to the Islamic State” (Dewey 363) by Lawrence Wright, and “Soul Over Matter: Ancient and Modern Wisdom and Practical Techniques to Create Unlimited Abundance” (Dewey 650) by Zhi Gang Sha.

Today’s Trivia

A person must be at least thirty-five years of age to be eligible to run for the office of the President of the United States.