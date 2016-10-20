FERRIS PUBLIC LIBRARY: More than books

By Kathy Harrington

Early voting begins on Monday, October 24, 2016. Unfortunately, the Ferris Public Library is NOT an early voting location. We can assist you with dates and times of locations near you. Precincts 148 & 149 will be voting at the Ferris Public Library on Tuesday, November 8, 2016, 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The free After- School Tutoring program that is held at the Ferris Library has changed from Tuesdays and Thursday to Tuesdays and Wednesdays. This program continues to be very helpful to many students. If your child is struggling with their current school assignments have them bring that assignment and visit the Library on Tuesdays and/or Wednesdays from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The Ferris Public Library has 22 computers for public use. All computers have Microsoft Professional installed on them which include Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Publisher, and Access. To print it only costs 10¢ per page. We also have the capability to scan your papers to the computers. This makes it easy to send your documents/resumes from your email account to specified recipients. For those papers you need to send that can’t be emailed we offer out-going fax service for $2.00 for the first page and 50¢ for each additional page. As a special service to our community we offer a free cover sheet for your use at no charge.

WEEKLY PROGRAMS

Tuesday’s After-School Game Time, 3:30 to 5:30. Children ages 7 to 17 are invited to come and play electronic and board games in the Aubrey Trussell Meeting Room. We are modifying Game Time this year so that all ages can play the entire two hours.

Join us for Story Time each Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. All children and their parents/caregivers are welcome. No need for a library membership to join in on the fun! We’ll be enjoying stories, along with other activities. Afterwards each child gets to choose a prize from the Treasure Chest. We look forward to seeing you here.

Tuesdays & Wednesdays Free Tutoring. This program will be held at the Library from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Tutoring is for all ages and sponsored by the Covenant Church. Class Instructors are former academic teachers who offer assistance in all subjects. Students only need to bring their current class assignments.

New Books

“Insidious” by Catherine Coulter, “The Cavendon Luck” by Barbara Taylor Bradford, “Defender” by Diana Palmer, “The Girls” by Emma Cline, “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi, “I Almost Forgot About You” by Terry McMillan, “Teaching Johnny to Think: A Philosophy of Education Based on the Priniciples of Ayn Rand’s Objectivism” (Dewey 191) by Leonard Peikoff, and “What Color is Your Parachute? 2017 Edition” (Dewey 331) by Richard Nelson Bolles.

Today’s Trivia

Sugar was first added to chewing gum in 1869 by a dentist named William Semple.