FERRIS ISD: District technology helps students, families, teachers stay connected

By Chris Hawkins / Ferris JH Assistant Principal

The 2016-2017 school year has brought many technological updates to Ferris ISD such as a new Student Data System, Electronic Classroom Platform, and Internet Capable Device for each student.

The addition of these technologies allows for a more involved partnership between students, teachers, and families.

As with any technological shift, growing pains are present but the immediate benefit has been that students and parents have real-time access to measure progress and access or complete assignments.

Beginning this year, Student Data is maintained through a system called Skyward. Skyward allows parents and students alike to access grades, teacher communication, and assignment due dates in a quick and easy manner.

Teachers can easily send emails to students and/or families with class announcements. Parents have the option to setup “threshold” emails that trigger a warning to parents based on selected criteria such as low assignment grades, low class average, and/or missing assignments.

This allows parents to stay apprised of classroom content and performance in a way that has not previously been possible. For more information on how you can access Skyward, please contact your child’s school.

Ferris ISD is a Google Apps for Education district that provides students with access to productivity products (word processing, spreadsheets, presentations, email, etc.) at no charge.

GAfE products are cloud based and save all documents as they are being edited (no more crashing and starting over)!

Students can make all files available offline so they can edit them anywhere and have them saved as soon as they connect to the internet.

The GAfE suite also contains Google Classroom, an electronic classroom interface that allows for distribution and submission of assignments, grading, and access of pertinent classroom files such as presentations, websites, etc. Parents can be added to a Google Classroom by contacting their student’s teacher directly.

Ferris ISD rolled out their 1:1 initiative this school year and all students in grades 6-12 have access to their own Chromebook to connect to the technology mentioned here as well as countless educational aides.

This effort has allowed students to access educational materials to strengthen and deepen their learning. We look forward to continuing our exploration of how technology can better prepare our students for their best future.

Thank you for your support.