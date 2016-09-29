FERRIS: Fire Department presented with new utility vehicle

A 2017 Ford Explorer, paid for by the Emergency Service District #5, was presented to the Ferris Fire Department. “We use it for first out vehicle for all medical calls all other calls not fire related. The old vehicle we used was 10-years-old and not reliable. ESD #5 purchased this car for us to use. The city pays for fuel and repairs and insurance on the car,” said Ferris Fire Chief Tom Leverentz. Shown are ESD #5 Board Members Raymond Minor, Bruce Moore and Steve Salmon, Ferris Fire Chief Tom Leverentz, Carlos Quinones and Victor Campa.

