FERRIS: Ferris PD hosting ‘Safety in the Sanctuary’

The Ferris Police Department will be hosting a presentation for all Ferris area churches titled “Safety in the Sanctuary.”

This two-hour presentation has been designed to give attendees a guide needed to form a comprehensive safety plan for their places of worship.

Unfortunately, in this day and age, churches are being targeted for violence on a more frequent basis. The Ferris Police Department would like to educate area churches in ways to protect their congregations.

The presentation is open to Pastors, Ministers and church leaders. However, the general public is also welcomed to attend.

The event will be held at the City of Ferris Council Chambers located at 215 W. Sixth Street, on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6 – 8 p.m.

“In order that we may have sufficient literature on hand for this event, please contact Terri Childers at the Ferris Police Department if you plan to attend,” said Chief Eddie Salazar.