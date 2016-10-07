FERRIS: Ferris ISD wants your help!

By TJ Knight / Deputy Superintendent

Ferris ISD is currently undergoing developmental plans to begin a new Strategic Plan. Our Strategic Plan Committee will focus on examining existing practices and improving our district in every way possible.

We want the best for our students and they deserve it.

The Strategic Plan Committee will consist of district administrators, teachers, support staff, and community members. We will meet monthly until the end of the school year.

We are seeking a handful of growth mindset parents and community leaders to assist us with this process.

We need your input to help shape our district into what we all want for our students and community.

If you are interested in being a part of steering our district’s future, please contact T.J. Knight at tjknight@ferrisisd.org or 972-544-3858.

Even if we cannot use your help on this committee there are always ways you can help the students and staff of Ferris ISD.