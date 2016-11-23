FERRIS: A positive evolution is occurring at FHS

By Linda Greenly / Ferris HS Counselor

A positive evolution is occurring as we approach developing plans for next year’s schedule at Ferris High School.

The administration and teachers have really embraced HB 5 and the new graduation plans that have been adopted by the state.

Courses will be taught by highly qualified teachers for each of the pathways so students can pursue furthering their education in fields that really interest them.

We are excited about the tools that Skyward offers us as counselors begin registering eighth through eleventh grade students for their individual classes next year.

Everyone at the high school will be on the foundation with endorsements plan and the groundwork is being done so students along with their parents can select coursework online to meet their graduation needs.

This will bring university style scheduling to the high school level.

Parameters are being set up so that students will be able to see the choices, the prerequisites and the pathways for the fields they wish to pursue.

They can also view courses they have taken and credits they have earned.

These new online utilities that Skyward provides will make the educational interests of the students be an instrumental part in customizing our master schedule at Ferris High School for next year.