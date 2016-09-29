ENNIS PUBLIC THEATRE: Let the Murder Games Begin ‘Murder by the Book’ – Sept. 23 – Oct. 9

ENNIS– Anyone who enjoyed Ennis Public Theatre’s previous murder mysteries (such as “The Murder Room” and “I’ll Be Back Before Midnight”) will love its latest production, “Murder by the Book.”

Thoroughly British throughout, the play features crisp, witty exchanges and enough plot twists to keep even the most inveterate mystery aficionado guessing.

The action begins as Selwyn Piper, a popular mystery writer, engages in vitriolic word duels with his estranged wife Imogen—until she shoots him.

As luck would have it, an amateur detective lives in the flat next door and arrives at the scene in an attempt to solve the murder before calling the police.

Audiences will recognize some familiar faces in this play and have the opportunity to see two talented newcomers to EPT. J Niswonger makes his second appearance on the EPT stage in the role of Selwyn.

Mollie Slovacek, who has graced the stage in the previous murder mysteries, plays Imogen Piper.

Kyle Rodgers, as the intrepid amateur sleuth Peter Fletcher, is also making his second appearance at EPT.

The two newcomers have previous stage experience and are outstanding assets to this production.

Whitney Wise plays Christine Scott, the imperturbable personal secretary to Selwyn, and Kenneth Craddock plays the nervous publisher John Douglas. It should be noted Whitney’s bio includes a big-screen credit for the movie “Blind Turn.”

In addition to the exceptional cast, EPT patrons will be treated to a beautifully designed set as well as the superb directing skills of Shelley Aubrey.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays from Sept. 23– Oct. 8, with a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 9.

For reservations, call (972) 878-7529, or go online at www.ennispublictheatre.com.