ENNIS: Local young adults are ‘Earnestly’ delightful

ENNIS – “The Importance of Being Earnest” is something like the original British sitcom, and Phoenix Repertory Players’ cast and director make the production laugh-out-loud funny once again in their Nov. 3-6 production at Ennis’ Theatre Rocks!

As the fantastic Oscar Wilde noted, it’s “a trivial comedy for serious people.” This premiere youth theatre company does credit to each and every classic, thoroughly eccentric character.

Cecily (played by Kelyn Perry of Milford) and Gwendolen (played by Libby Simmons of Waxahachie) are two young women obsessed with the name of Earnest.

“We live, as I hope you know, Mr. Worthing, in an age of ideals; my ideal has always been to love some one of the name of Earnest. There is something in that name that inspires absolute confidence,” says Gwendolen.

Jack Worthing, played by Ezra Alexander of Red Oak, is leading something of a double life and finds that it starts to unravel as he attempts to live up to Gwendolen’s ideal. His devilish friend Algernon, played by Ronin Beaver of Ovilla, complicates his deceptions in a hilarious manner.

The cast also features Annabel Perry of Milford as Lady Bracknell, Elena Vidrine of Ennis as Miss Prism, William Harllee of Dallas as Reverend Chasuble, Justin Ansley of Waxahachie as Lane, David Alexander of Red Oak as Merriman, and Celia Robie of Ennis as Mary. Noelle Carmen is the director.

Students of Waxahachie Global High School, Ennis High School and various home schools, these talented cast members come together and shine in this silly, funny entertaining farce. They make Algernon and Jack’s discovery of the importance of being Earnest as charming as ever.

Performances will take place one weekend only: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 4, 2:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 5, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 at Theatre Rocks!, 505 NW Main St., Ennis.

Purchase tickets now at www.phoenixrepertoryplayers.com/purchase-tickets.html or call 214-763-6752 for reservations.

Ticket prices are $10 for general admission adults, $8 for seniors and students; a special group rate is available.