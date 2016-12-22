ELLIS COUNTY SHERIFF JOHNNY BROWN: Give to legitimate nonprofits this holiday season

I’d like to extend another ‘thank you’ this week and this one goes to the ladies at Northside Church of Christ, who recently dropped off dozens of handmade, stuffed animals. They’re all brightly colored and you can tell each one was made with love. We’ve already got the stuffed animals distributed out amongst our different divisions so, at any moment, one of them is right there for a Deputy to give to a child in need.

It isn’t easy for children when law enforcement has to respond to a disturbance at their home and, too often, children are unwilling witnesses to some of the worst mankind can offer up. It may seem a little gesture, but being able to hand one of these stuffed animals to one of those kids for them to hold onto has a worth beyond measure. Again, a very big ‘thank you’ to these ladies, who may never see their gifts’ destinations but who continue to make them for the children of our community.

Our friends at Northside Church of Christ obviously represent what’s good about this time of year. Unfortunately, it’s also a time of year that offers plenty of opportunity for scammers to put together a heart-wrenching appeal for what is actually a bogus charitable deal.

Before you give away your hard-earned money, if you don’t know or aren’t familiar with an organization or cause, take a few minutes and check out who’s asking for a donation. Most of us already know the legitimate nonprofits we have and support here in Ellis County. If someone you don’t recognize is asking for help, you should determine if what they’re saying and asking is for real.

Deserving nonprofits are always welcome; they serve the community in so many ways. If they’re bogus, however, all they’re doing is taking money for their own greed and away from someone who truly needs it. Remember, you don’t have to make any donation right then and there anytime someone puts a pitch in front of you. Take your time in making an informed decision. Tell them you’ll contact the charity directly and then check out their website online. Another way to check out a nonprofit is to visit the GuideStar website, where you can download copies of a nonprofit’s IRS 990 forms (their equivalent of an income tax return). Those documents can tell you a lot.

If it’s an individual or a family contacting you – or someone contacting you on someone else’s behalf – take into consideration whether you know them or not. There’s nothing wrong with checking the story out further with other friends and relatives. You’re not trying to not be a good person, what you’re doing is making sure your gift does some true good and doesn’t line someone’s pockets.

As always, please keep our military and service personnel in your thoughts and prayers. It’s because of their service and safekeeping of our great nation that we’re able to enjoy the rights and freedoms that we have.

May you and your loved ones have a Blessed Week.

Johnny Brown has served as Sheriff of Ellis County since Jan. 1, 2009, and is a graduate of the National Sheriff’s Institute. He has been in law enforcement for more than 20 years and holds a Master’s Peace Officer’s Certificate with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Officer Standards and Education.