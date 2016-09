Ellis County Life Chain will be held on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 2:15 p.m.

Life Chain is a Christian prayer and public witness event to pray for an end to abortion.

Meet at the front parking lot of Waxahachie High School on Ferris Avenue, and get Life Chain signs.

Stand in silent prayer along Ferris Avenue for one hour, 2:30 until 3:30. Folding chairs and water bottles permitted.

See www.lifechain.net for information.