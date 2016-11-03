Create healthy holiday recipes

By Rita Hodges / County Extension Agent, Ellis County Family & Consumer Sciences

It certainly isn’t too early to begin thinking of the upcoming holidays and the meals we will serve. We all have certain family favorite recipes we want to serve. They are delicious and have become a tradition for the holidays, but often call for whole milk and/or sticks of butter-ingredients that increase calories and fat. The solution so we can still have the tradition of these recipes is to switch or reduce certain ingredients.

These recipes can have substitutions that will make it more nutritious, without sacrificing taste and texture. Whether you are trying to ‘eat more healthily’ or you have been placed on a special diet, there are techniques to make family recipes healthier.

Reduce fat, sugar & sodium

With most recipes, the amount of fat, sugar and sodium can be reduced without losing the flavor. By decreasing the fat and sugar, the calories are decreased. When making substitutions, think of these guidelines:

FAT: For baked goods, use half the butter, shortening or oil and replace the other half with unsweetened applesauce, mashed banana or prune puree. You can also use commercially prepared fruit-based fat replaces found in the baking aisle of the grocery store.

SUGAR: Reduce the amount of sugar by one-third to one-half. When less sugar is used, thing about adding spices, such as cinnamon, cloves, allspice and nutmeg or flavoring such as vanilla extract or almond flavoring to enhance the sweetness.

SODIUM: Reduce salt by 1/2 in baked goods that don’t require yeast. Salt is necessary for leavening for foods that require yeast, so do not reduce the salt in these recipes. For most main dishes, salads, soups and other foods, you can reduce the salt by 1/2 or eliminate it totally.

Make healthy substitutions

Healthy substitutions reduce the amount of fat, calories and sodium in recipes, but can also boost the nutrition. Use whole-wheat pasta instead of enriched pasta. This can triple the fiber and reduce calories. Use fat-free milk instead of whole milk and save 63 calories and almost 8 grams of fat per cup.

Delete an ingredient

In some recipes, an ingredient can be deleted, such as frosting, coconut, nuts, pickles, olives, butter, mayonnaise, syrup or jelly.

Change the method of preparation

Healthy cooking techniques – such as braising, broiling, grilling and steaming – can capture the flavor and nutrients of your food without adding excessive amounts of fat, oil or sodium. Try baking, broiling or poaching the food, if it calls for frying in oil or butter. If you need to baste a meat or vegetable in oil or drippings, try using vegetable juice or fat-free vegetable broth instead. Use nonstick pans or spraying pans with nonstick cooking spray will further reduce the amount of fat and calories added to your meals.

Change the portion size

No matter how much you reduce, switch or omit ingredients, some recipes may still be high in sugar, fat or salt. In this case, reduce the amount of food that you eat. Smaller portions will allow you to have a wider variety of foods during the meal. And, eating a variety will ensure that you get all the energy, protein, vitamins, minerals and fiber you need.

Putting it all together

As you decide how to change your recipe, make notes of any alterations you make so you can use them the next time you prepare the food. You may have to try the recipe several times before you are satisfied with the desired taste, consistency and nutrients. The experimenting and substituting is well worth your effort.

So, with a few changes, we can have family favorite/healthy meals for the upcoming holidays. And, we have time to experiment and decide which foods to change and serve.