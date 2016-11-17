COMMUNITY CALENDAR (updated November 17, 2016)

All calendar items submitted will run as space permits.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20

RED OAK – The Red Oak Community Thanksgiving Service will be held this year on Sunday night, November 20 at 6:30 p.m. at Eastridge Baptist Church located at 732 E. Ovilla Rd. in Red Oak. Everyone is invited!

MONDAYS

WAXAHACHIE – Sims Library has a class on English as a Second Language every Monday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Free to the public.

MONDAYS AND SATURDAYS

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Memorial Library Family has story time for all ages Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays at 1:00 p.m.

EVERY 4TH MONDAY

OVILLA – The Bluebonnet Chapter 13, Blue Star Mothers of America, meet every 4th Monday of each month, except in December at 7:00 p.m. in the Ovilla Community Center. The center is located at 1404 Red Oak Creek Rd. For more information call Cheree at 972-679-9425 or visit www.bluestarmothers.org.

2ND AND 3RD TUESDAY

DESOTO – The Job Seekers Ministry Meeting will be held every second and third Tuesday of the month from 4:45-6:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church DeSoto, located at 310 Roaring Springs Dr. For registration and information contact Reverend Kevin Strempke at office@fumcdesoto.org or call 972-223-6118.

TUESDAYS

MIDLOTHIAN – The Cub Scout Pack 229 is sponsored by the First United Methodist Church of Midlothian, 800 South 9th Street and meets there every Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. For more information call Cubmaster David Barrington at 214-563-3726.

1ST AND 2ND TUESDAY

ELLIS COUNTY – Texas Department of State Health Services offers monthly immunization clinics every first Tuesday of the month at Boys & Girls Club, 1211 South Clay in Ennis from 1:00-5:00 p.m. and every second Tuesday of the month at the First Baptist Church Conference Center, 304 W. 5th St. in Ferris from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00-3:00 p.m. No clinics will be open on holidays. Medicaid and uninsured only. Call 972-932-2038 for information.

1ST AND 3RD TUESDAY

GLENN HEIGHTS – The Glenn Heights City Council meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7:00 p.m. in the council chambers, located at 1938 S. Hampton Rd. in Glenn Heights.

RED OAK – The Red Oak Lions Club meets the first and third Tuesday of each month. The First Tuesday meeting is held at noon at Cancun’s Restaurant. The third Tuesday meeting is held at 7:00 p.m. at the Red Oak Lions Club located at 207 W. Red Oak Rd. For more information call Melanie Petersen 214-864-8014.

EVERY 2ND TUESDAY

WAXAHACHIE – The Ellis County Master Gardeners meets every second Tuesday of the month at 9:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Waxahachie.

RED OAK – The 342 Networking Group meets every 2nd Tuesday of the month at 7:30 a.m. at Denny’s Restaurant on I-35 in Red Oak. The group is made up of business owners wanting to have a place to network their business and is open to all businesses in any county. Send an RSVP to Melton McKown at 214-244-2829.

EVERY 3RD TUESDAY

WAXAHACHIE – There is a Vets Net Group meeting every third Tuesday of the month at 5:00 p.m. at Ryan’s Steak House, Hwy 77 N of Hwy 287 bypass in Waxahachie. For more information call Mike Lamb at 214-763-0378 or email vetsnetgrp@att.net.

TUESDAYS AND WEDNESDAYS

WAXAHACHIE – Story hour at Sims Library is every Tuesday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. following the WISD schedule. Waxahachie Junior Service League volunteers share stories and crafts for children ages 2 and under. Toddler Time is held each Wednesday. Check out www.simslib.org for themes. Any questions please call 972-937-2671.

WAXAHACHIE – The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Explorers for youth 15-20 are meeting on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. at the Ellis County Sheriff’s office. Anyone who would like to know more call 972-921-4400.

EVERY TUESDAY AND THURSDAY

FERRIS – North Ellis County Outreach offers assistance at 205 S. Main in Ferris every Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for Red Oak and Ferris residents. Call Denise Butler at 972-617-7261 for more information.

EVERY TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY AND SATURDAY

LANCASTER – Book-a-librarian for one-on-one computer help at The Lancaster Memorial Library. Advance registration required, please call 972-227-1080.

WEDNESDAYS

WAXAHACHIE – Toddler Time at Sims Library every Wednesday from 10:00-10:20 a.m. following the WISD schedule. Waxahachie Junior Service League volunteers provide songs and stories for children ages 2 and under. Check out www.simslib.org for November’s themes. Any questions please call 972-937-2671.

EVERY WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

RED OAK – The Red Oak Senior Citizens Group meets every Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Lions Club Building located at 207 W. Red Oak Road. Donuts and coffee are provided with lunch is served every Thursday. For more information contact Becky Ives at 214-502-9747.

THURSDAYS

RED OAK – Dynamic Yoga 4 Love will be hosting Chill Yoga 101 with Richard Ware on Thursdays from 6:45-7:45 p.m. No heat Vinyasa flow. Beginners, post-natal and all levels welcome. Class will be held at 558 Bluebird Lane in Red Oak. Love donations welcome. Visit yoga4love.net for details.

WAXAHACHIE – Sims Library hosts Junior Gardener’s Club every Thursday from 3:45-4:45 p.m. for ages 5-10.

WAXAHACHIE – SAGU English Professor Amy George hosts a poetry open mic night every Thursday at 6:00 p.m. in Zula’s Coffee House. For more information call 1-888-YES-SAGU or go to www.sagu.edu.

WAXAHACHIE – Sims Library hosts a Junior Master Gardeners Club every Thursday from 3:45-4:45 p.m. for ages 5-12.

WAXAHACHIE – Sims Library hosts a Genealogy Research Assistance program to ensure the best tools available in the search for ancestors every Thursday from 2-4 p.m.

EVERY 1ST THURSDAY

WAXAHACHIE – Homeschool Teens ages 12-18 meet from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at the Sims Library the first Thursday of the month from February through May and resume in September.

EVERY 2ND THURSDAY

MIDLOTHIAN – Do you write short stories, essays or journal entries? Join the other local writers to hone your skills and get peer feedback. The A.H. Meadows Library on the Midlothian High School campus holds a Writer’s Group the second Thursday of each month. The group will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Participants can pick a time convenient for themselves.

WILMER – The Friends of the E.M. Gilliam Memorial Public Library meets every second Thursday of the month at 6:00 p.m. in the library, located at the corner of Dallas Ave. and Beltline Road in Wilmer. The board meeting is open to the public and welcomes the public to attend.

EVERY 3RD THURSDAY

FERRIS – The Ferris Lions Club meets every 3rd Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church on Redbud in Ferris.

FRIDAYS

WAXAHACHIE – The Sims Library Teen Loft is open on Fridays from 3:30-5:00 p.m. for ages 11-18. There are laptops, current teen magazines, games and hanging out with friends. Come join the weekly meeting of BNI from 8:00-9:30 a.m. in the La Quinta Inn, 311 Stadium Dr. in Waxahachie for an opportunity to lock out your competition. Since Oct. 2009 we have passed more than $6 million of business on to our members. For several years, Sims Library has offered chess on Friday afternoons for area youth. They are now adding different game to this fun time at the library. Along with chess and checkers, participants will be able to play Sorry, Uno, Skip-bo and Boggle. If you have a favorite game, bring it along. Ages 10 and under play from 3:00-4:00 p.m. and ages 11 to 18 play from 4:00-5:00 p.m. every Friday afternoon.

SATURDAYS

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Veterans Memorial Library invites all ages to come out at 2:00 p.m. to take part in stories, songs, and a take-home craft project.

EVERY 2ND SATURDAY

ELLIS COUNTY – There is a Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson’s support group meeting at the Waxahachie Bible Church every 2nd Saturday of the month from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Family and friends are welcome. Any questions contact Sherri at 972-617-7436 or 214-533-4886.

RED OAK – Texas Civil Defense holds their monthly drill every second Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The prepardeness group meets at 101 Live Oak in Red Oak. For more information call LTC Tim O’Connor 214-868-0082

EVERY 3RD SATURDAY

FERRIS – Ferris Trade Day is every 3rd Saturday of the month from March thru November from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. under the Pavilion. Vendors are welcome. For further information call 972-544-2012.

FERRIS – Texas Concealed Handgun Class is held at 208 S. Central St. starting at 8:30 a.m. Fee is $75. For more information, contact CHL Instructor Charles Hatfield, 214-402-3689

EVERY 4TH SATURDAY

BRISTOL – The Bristol Opry takes place every fourth Saturday of the month at the Old Bristol Schoolhouse at 7:00 p.m. For more information call 972-846-2014 or 972-846-2211.

EVERY DAY

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster offers activities and programs periodically go to www.lancaster-tx.com for more information on activities offered.

ALWAYS

ELLIS COUNTY – Meals on Wheels are in need of volunteers in the Ferris and Palmer areas. For more information contact Lisa Deese at 972-351-9943.