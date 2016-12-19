Commisioner’s court meet, short & sweet

By Nichole Waggoner / The Ellis County Press

WAXAHACHIE – The Commissioner’s Court held one of the shortest sessions in recent memory clocking in under 15 minutes to cover the following agenda items on Dec 6.

County Judge Carol Bush speculated the Court needed ‘some coffee.’

One citizen was waiting to speak at the end of Court, however, Bush denied any resident participation unless it related directly to items already on the agenda.

Consent Agenda

A pre approved amount of $75,000 may be charged to county credit cards per suggestion of Mike Navarro, County Auditor.

This way special meetings are not necessary when bills are received after the first Commissioner’s Court.

The rebates received by the county for said purchases would still continue to be paid out.

1.1

A request to accept the infrastructure of Bryson Springs, Phase 1, including Creek Crossing Lane, Woodstream Road and portions of Kimberly court and Christine Lane located in Midloathian was approved. It is located in Road and Bridge Pct. 4 and was built to county specifications.

Commissioner Kyle Butler, pct. 4, said, “Absolutely. It looks like it’s going to be pretty good out there.”

He moved for the motion to pass which was seconded by Commissioner Paul Perry, pct.3.

1.2

The release of construction bonds to the Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company for the completion of Bryson Springs, Phase 1, Road & Bridge Precinct 4 was approved.

The total amount of the bond was $911,758.00.

1.3

Motion to accept a subdivision maintenance bond was approved from the Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company which will expire on Dec.6, 2018. This is for the maintenance of Bryson Springs, Phase 1, Road and Bridge Precinct 4. The total amount of the bond is $364,703.00.

2.1

A resolution passed to approve the addresses as struck off properties. The City of Ennis and Ennis ISD voted for this resolution and sought county approval.

The bidding on the Walnut St., Bardwell property was suspended by their Mayor in the hopes of increasing the earnings above the initial $1,100 being offered.

201 E. Freeman, Ennis

203 E. Freeman, Ennis

805 E. Freeman, Ennis

1000 E. Decatur, Ennis

805 E. Tyler, Ennis

309 E. Freeman, Ennis

704 E. Latimer, Ennis

Walnut St., Bardwell

2.2

The burn ban is no longer necessary but will remain on the agenda for the time being as a no action item.

2.3

Perry requested the item over concerns items would not be bid in time for the end of the year. However, he received an email letting him know all items requiring rebid would be completed by Dec. 31.

Renewal letters were sent out to vendors. No action at this time.

2.4

As an abundance of caution Chuck Laubach, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office wanted to review approval of the amended 2015-2016 Equitable Sharing Agreement and Certification. This report is submitted to the Department of Justice.

The motion carried.

2.5

Commissioner Lane Grayson, pct. 2, was named as County Judge Pro Tem from January 2017 to replace outgoing Commissioner Robinson who is leaving the Court.