Citizens outraged over county judge’s $70,000 salary increase

By Nichole Waggoner / The Ellis County Press

WAXAHACHIE – Enraged local residents lined up to voice their displeasure with the recent grievance committee decision made on Sept. 9 to give County Judge Carol Bush a $70,000 increase in salary, making it $165,000 annually.

The record vote was required in order to pass the fiscal budget for 2016-2017.

The previous Commissioner’s Court session on Sept. 13 did not include the properly recording of each vote.

Bush began the session by letting everyone know she was disappointed in the recent behavior at the last Commissioner’s Court meeting where the budget was discussed.

As she continued she said, “I would go ahead and (now) admonish the audience.”

She verbalized her displeasure at the lack of decorum on display recently and assured everyone in the audience that those individuals would be asked to leave the courtroom.

Several residents were then allowed to speak about the budget issues at hand, including Bush’s increase in salary to $165,000.

In total, five residents would speak out against the her, including long-time residents and a county retiree.

“What you did (recently), slaps citizens of the county in the face. I’m enraged,” said the first resident to speak, Steve Hedke.

Additionally, he noted she had done nothing to deserve the salary she was given.

He encouraged her to go to Dallas County or into the private sector if she wanted such a large increase in salary because she had done nothing locally to deserve said salary.

“It’s talk like a pirate day (Sept. 19), not act like a pirate day,” began Amy Hedtke.

She disrupted last week’s meeting and was the likely reason behind the public admonishment at the beginning of the meeting by Bush.

“You are the voice of the people,” Ms. Hedtke pleaded with the Commissioner’s Court but those at home never heard those words or the rest of her impassioned speech.

Her voice was silenced by technical difficulties during the live stream.

This oddity seemingly only affected Ms. Hedtke’s speech because other speeches were streamed without hesitation.

Independent confirmation provided by uploaded videos demonstrate the censorship.

Thirty-year-resident and grandmother, Brenda Murphy, wanted to know there was funding to give the judge a raise, but no money available for necessary mosquito spraying.

Red Oak resident, Chris Moses, quoted John Adams when chastising Bush in her role as a public servant for the common good and not-for-profit.

He urged the court to vote against the budget.

After the meeting, he repeated five members of his household and voted for her re-election and would not do so in the future, if this is what she is going to do.

“I can understand you want an increase but this is absurd,” he said.

Questioning the timing of the meeting is what upset Italy resident Gary Tear the most. The time “is difficult for the working people,” he said.

He continued by pointing out when the Bush ran for re-election, “you knew what it paid (so) what has changed?”

As soon as he was done speaking he walked out of the courtroom yelling he had to go back to work.

At this point, James Park declined to speak despite being on the list to do so.

Commissioner Grayson made the motion to call for a vote which was seconded by Commissioner Butler. A record of the voting took place with all in favor but Commissioner Perry as the lone nay vote. The budget has been adopted with a 3-percent increase for all and a 75-percent increase for the Judge.

Notable highlights of the Sept.13 Commissioner’s Court

Item 1.10 - Robert Briggs is a one year resident of the area who has spent $120,000 on improvements to his property located at 434 Tightwad Road, Grandview, Road & Bridge Pct. 3.

He wanted a one-time variance as it relates to 150-foot frontage road requirement since his property does not have one.

In good faith, he purchased 13 acres so that he could build his dream home as the Keller Williams brochure suggested.

It is a private road and not eligible for county maintenance which he understood.

A previous permit had been granted in 2012 and this was cited in his argument.

However, it was a family variance because the property was purchased in 1965 prior to the existence of these rules.

Commissioner Perry was the lone voice of support of the resident and said Briggs had, “made in good faith an investment in 13-acre piece of property.”

He made the motion to grant the variance but no other voices resonated and the motion was declined.

Item 3.3 - Amy Hedtke said, “Taxpayers are again getting screwed under your leadership.” Continuing further she pointed out most residents of Ellis County do not make $50,000 much less get a raise of that amount.

She closed out her comments by letting the judge know she could “take your insane, expensive pay raise, buy a huge dildo, and in the words of many of the Ellis County residents that are online go (expletive) yourself.”

Bush encouraged Ms. Hedtke to have a seat or to leave the courtroom.

Following was Dave Vance who requested county attorney’s to review previous minutes especially the July 12 meeting.

In it he pointed out the committee is made up of members selected on July 12 and used the wrong committee. Those members selected do not begin their service until Oct. 1.

Brian Cody, a retired county employee, wanted to know if there was going to be an increase for retirees because 2008 was their last raise.

The lone supporter of Bush’s salary increase was James Parks.

Commission Grayson and Commission Butler approved. Commission Perry voted nay.

Item 3.12 – Theresa Taylor, director of human resources, recommended the county renew the contract with the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool for Worker’s Compensation.

“We have seen our premiums come down as we utilize the services better even though we have increased the number of employees.”

She explained even though the actual wages have gone up, the county is being charged less per hour of wage. Perry moved and Commissioner approved the passage.