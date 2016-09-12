Austin man holds child at gunpoint at Waxahachie hospital

Hospital on lockdown after armed standoff

Staff Report

WAXAHACHIE – Police arrested 32-year-old Lorenzo Zarate of Austin after an armed standoff at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center hospital.

Authorities reported Zarate walked into the hospital emergency room shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday with a handgun pointed at his infant daughter.

The hospital was placed on lock-down as dozens of police cars surrounded the facility.

Zarate eventually let the child go and he was arrested.

No injures were reported.

Both the infant and another child Zarate had in his vehicle were not harmed.

He is being held at the Ellis County jail.

According to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office website, Zarate is being held on the following charges: Aggrivated assault w/deadly weapon $80,000; Terrioristic threat imp pub serv/pub fear sbi/influ gv $80,000; Attempt to take weapon from an officer $40,000.