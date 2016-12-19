2016 North Ellis County Outreach Toy and Food Drive a huge success

Thanks to participating business and local police and fire departments, the 2016 North Ellis County Outreach Toy and Food Drive was a huge success according to the main sponsor, Texas Civil Defense. NECO helps local families in need for the holidays with your generous donations to benefit North Ellis County families! TCD, the non-profit preparedness group distributed and retrieved tubs and money jars from the following businesses: Country Corner,Ellis County Press, Ferris City Hall, Ferris Library, Ferris Police Dept., Ferris Fire Dept., Pueblito’s, US Drug Mart, all in Ferris. In Glenn Heights, Mama’s Donuts and Subway participated. Red Oak business were Access Self Storage, Ace Hardware, Amaya’s, Autozone, Cancun’s, CVS Pharmacy, Dallas Tortilla, Juniors BBQ, Nava’s Tire, Plaza Hair and Spa, Randy’s BBQ, Red Oak Fire Department and Snippers. In Ovilla, Edward D. Jones and Ovilla Police & Fire Department help collect food and toys. Money raised was more than $560 with food and toys shown above. TCD meets the second Saturday of each month at 9 a.m. at 100 Live Oak. To learn more, go to www.texascivildefense.org.

