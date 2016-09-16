LEGAL NOTICE: State of Louisiana seeking Jeremy Daniel Craver

Publish one time in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016

DO YOU KNOW JEREMY DANIEL CRAVER FORMERLY OF 113 SHELLY ROAD WILMER, TX 75172

STATE OF LOUISIANA FOURTH DISTRICT COURT

PARISH OF OUACHITA

IN RE: PAUL ANTHONY LEWIS & KRYSTLE RENEE FIERRO LEWIS

SUIT NUMBER A-3884

APPLYING FOR INTRAFAILY ADOPTION OF KRYSTIAN LEBRYAN FIERRO-SMITH AND KRYSTEN LEIGHANN FIERRO

Please take notice that by virtue of a Petition for Intrafamily Adoption filed June 29, 2016, and a Motion and Order to Appoint Curator to locate and serve Absentee Birth Father (La. Ch. Code Art. 1250), a hearing is scheduled for October 11, 2016 in Monroe, Ouachita Parish, Louisiana, Fourth District Court, at which the Court will determine if sufficient grounds exist for the adoption of certain minor children by the Petitioners, referenced above, and potentially the termination of the parental rights of Jeremy Craver, alleged to be the birth father of Krysten Leighann Fierro.

Anyone having contact information for Jeremy Craver, a/k/a Jeremy D. Craver, a/k/a Jeremy Daniel Craver, please contact the Court-appointed Attorney, D. Clay Wirtz (318) 323-8990; claywirtz@att.net. The subject individual was last known to be residing at the property address of 113 Shelly Road, Wilmer, TX 75172.