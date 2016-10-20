LEGAL NOTICE: (2) Public Sale at Moreno’s Mobile Home Transport Friday, November 11, 2016

Published two times in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 and Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.

Notice of sale of property held for moving and storage charges under the Texas warehouseman’s lien statute, Section 7.210 of the Texas Business and Commerce Code. Property: 1999 Horton “Summit” manufactured home, 16’ x 76’, Serial Number H202355G; HUD Label/Seal Number GE00876881. Parties who may have an interest are: registered owner Freda L. Irving and taxing entities from Falls County and Martin Bridges and taxing entities from Kaufman County. Public sale will be held on November 11, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. (CST) at Moreno’s Mobile Home Transport, 1522 E. FM 664, Ferris, TX 75215. Cash or cashier’s check only and must be paid within one hour of the time of bid acceptance at the sale.