LEGAL NOTICE: Owners’s Management Company Notice of Public Sale

Publish 2 times in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 and Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC.
In accordance with the provisions of Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC, will conduct a public sale of the contents of the storage stalls listed to satisfy a landlords lien at the properties listed and approximate times listed.
All units contain furniture and household goods unless specified differently.
9:00 a.m.
ACCESS SELF STORAGE
3427 Marvin D. Love Frwy., Dallas, TX;
9:15 a.m.
ACCESS SELF STORAGE RED OAK
561 E. Ovilla Rd., Red Oak, TX;
9:30 a.m.
ACCESS SELF STORAGE
1040 Cedar Valley, Lancaster TX;
9:45 a.m.
ACCESS SELF STORAGE
3241 So. Buckner, Dallas, TX;
10:00 a.m.
ACCESS SELF STORAGE
8047 Ferguson Rd, Dallas, TX;
10:15 a.m.
ACCESS SELF STORAGE
3401 Forest Ln., Garland, TX
The sale will start at 9:00 a.m. Thursday DECEMBER 15, 2016 starting at 3427 Marvin D. Love Frwy.
Access Self Storage Oak Cliff
3427 Marvin D. Love Fwy., Dallas, Texas 75224
0013 Caesar, Coffey
0017 Ross, Jeffery
0029 Byrd, Tanya
0030 Benitez, Maria
0042 Johnson, Nicki L.
0101 Coleman, Mary
0124 Dotie, Sherel
0127 Powell, Katina
0153 Franklin, John
0175 Goad, Victor
0186 Williams, Kelvin
0191 Woodward, Sophia N.
0196 Montgomery, Barry
0222 Butler, Shanqwuisia D.
0236 Mccoy, Joseph
0246 Miller, Iola
0260 Thomas, Steve & Carol
0261 Stepney, Vincent
0264 Phillips, Augusta
0294 Jones, Vickie
0303 McDaniel-Odom, Lalisa
0366 Brown, Brenda J.
0385 Ennis, Larry
0463 Butler, Candace D.
0464 Armstrong, Betty
0471 Harris, Betty
0499 Earl, Barbara H.
0509 Wright, Yolanda N.
0522 Harvey, Sandra N.
0578 Benitez, Marco
0601 Fay, Joevonna
0619 Butler, Shanqwuisia D.
0859 Cooper, Eulonda
0906 Holt, Clyelandrius
0926 Hauser, John
0972 Smith, Leo
1020 Hill, Brian A.
1029 Wright, Cynthia C.
1034 Craig, Eric C.
1044 Robinson, Michael
1068 Hernandez, Oscar
1129 Urban Community Center
1148 Buckaloo, Rosie M.
1194 Harris, Kiara
Access Self Storage Red Oak
561 E Ovilla Rd., Red Oak, Texas 75154
0109 Guerrero, Jennifer W.
0112 Stafford, Briana J.
0200 Phillips, Terry L.
0215 Bailey, Bobby L.
0235 Boyd, Louis
0405 Mack, Byron K.
0423 Tucker, Brandi J.
0522 Lewis, Mari
0605 Sullivan, Brianna P.
0657 Dean, Shonda L.
0661 Phillips, David J.
0663 Rule, Natasha N.
0665 Sicola, Michael D.
0716 Norman, Alexis
1007 Thompson, David P.
1020 Garcia, Joseph
1028 Rogers, Jr, Randy
1044 Bales, Reginald B.
1126 Norman, Alexis
Access Self Storage Lancaster
1040 Cedar Valley Dr., Lancaster, Texas 75134
323 Williams, Florence
327 Gross, Daphne
355 Small, Roshina
402 Fulbright, Angela L.
438 McCall, Dawn O.
440 Gray, Jeremy J.
500 Hampton, Julie
503 Washington, Lashunda
5432 Turner, Shelia
5471 Hernandez, Francisco A.
5502 Gross, Daphne
612 Scott, Georgina
613 Luna, Christopher N.
725 Sanders, Chris & Lagala
Access Self Storage Pleasant Grove
3241 S. Buckner, Dallas, Texas 75227
038 Williams, Brenda
064 Harris, Jennifer
070 Brown, Taelor
073 Mathis, Brenda
080 Jacques, Sylvia
225 Rankin, Joel L.
233 Clay, Kendrick
246 Stubblefield, Cedric
260 Gonzalez, Cesar
270 Woodard, Cordney
303 Welch, Brook
305 Caston, Ann
312 Mendoza, Jose
328 McGowen, Dervan
358 Young, Jimmy
402 Boyd, Julia
407 Mosley, Rueben M.
408 Mosley, Rueben M.
428 Padilla, Rosalinda
451 Henderson, George
454 Grundy, Lakiesha
518 Jaimes Morales, Francisca
564 Clark, Janea
606 Job, Aisha
623 Alexander, Tiaundra
624 Hite, Herman
649 Welch, Brook
701 Mendoza, Jose
755 Murillo, Martin
820 Coleman, Kenneth B.
846 Hearn, Crystal
900 Johnson, Joe
935 Sierra, Jessika
940 Hall, Katrina
942 Espinoza, Monica
949 Buckingham, Natasha
Access Self Storage East Dallas
8047 Ferguson Rd., Dallas, Texas 75228
0024 Washington, Billy
0036 Coleman, Jennifer
0038 Wallace, Sean
0055 Cabrera, Betty E.
0069 Buitron, Juan
0076 Mayo, Lloyd
0085 Mathis, Shamisa
0087 Banks, Andrea
0098 Bracken, Kimberly
0100 Chavez, Hilda
0110 Green, Shanequa
0114 Hamilton, Nicole S.
0123 Sneed, Darrel
0132 Herbster, Christopher
0146 Davis, Carolyn G.
0147 Holly, Princess
0149 Caceres, Adalgisa
0156 Wydermyer, April
0158 Dunn, Jackie
0159 Simmons, Sheila
0194 Scott, Barbey C.
0201 Williams, Ray
0204 Brown, Derrick
0215 Taylor, Bobbie J.
0224 Francis, Roshonda
0225 Gilmore, Vincent
0236 Ford, Katrina
0263 Ickles-Flores, Luann
0264 Oliver, Donya L.
0301 Latcher, Billie Jean
0303 Taylor, Keric
0313 Smith, Kenneth
0344 Phillips, Jimmie R.
0422 Bryant, Ronald
0444 Velazco, Erik
0453 McCullough, Jimmy R.
0471 Lewis, Damian A.
0500 Rodriguez, Reyes
0505 Harmon, Zachary
0512 Lucas, Aretha
0532 Mendoza, Teresa C.
0537 Martinez, Norma
0563 Green, Kenneth W.
0574 Bracken, Kimberly
0576 Jones, Cartage
0587 Dotson, Charles
0597 Robinson, Perstephanie
0606 Good, Susan
0613 Hobbs, McKinnley
0633 Parks, Lakeshia
P11 Hayes, Herbert
P12 Griffen, Danny C.
P72 Perez, Fernando
Access Self Storage Garland
3401 Forest Lane, Garland, Texas 75042
0018 Zamora, Damaris
0019 Rawls, Ainisha
0027 Hernandez, Bridget
0040 Graham, Jeff
0042 Kosinski, Paul
0043 Gomez, Jose
0080 Williams, Rodney
0081 Williams, Rodney
0085 Esparza, Jr., Roy (Auto mechanic tools, motorcycle)
0090 Heckard, Brenda F.
0127 Morales, Jenifer
0134 Lewis, Linda
0178 Haney, Lashawne T.
0200 Robinson, Talaundra
0223 Aviles, Aubrey
0356 Schoeman, Jennifer
0359 Shorts, Gloria
0377 Perry, James
0394 Young, Olivia
0408 Ali, Mahamed (Tires, auto parts)
Sale will be for cash, awarded to the highest bid on the entire contents of each stall unless specified differently on or before the sale date.
Successful bidders will remove contents within 48 hours of purchase.
Anything not removed will become the property of Access Self Storage and will be disposed of as deemed appropriate. Refundable cleaning deposit of $20 required of all successful buyers.
OMC reserves the right to withdraw any unit or part thereof from sale or reject any and all bids.
OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC.
Doug Hunt
214-742-9499