LEGAL NOTICE: Owners’s Management Company Notice of Public Sale

Publish 2 times in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 and Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC.

In accordance with the provisions of Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC, will conduct a public sale of the contents of the storage stalls listed to satisfy a landlords lien at the properties listed and approximate times listed.

All units contain furniture and household goods unless specified differently.

9:00 a.m.

ACCESS SELF STORAGE

3427 Marvin D. Love Frwy., Dallas, TX;

9:15 a.m.

ACCESS SELF STORAGE RED OAK

561 E. Ovilla Rd., Red Oak, TX;

9:30 a.m.

ACCESS SELF STORAGE

1040 Cedar Valley, Lancaster TX;

9:45 a.m.

ACCESS SELF STORAGE

3241 So. Buckner, Dallas, TX;

10:00 a.m.

ACCESS SELF STORAGE

8047 Ferguson Rd, Dallas, TX;

10:15 a.m.

ACCESS SELF STORAGE

3401 Forest Ln., Garland, TX

The sale will start at 9:00 a.m. Thursday DECEMBER 15, 2016 starting at 3427 Marvin D. Love Frwy.

Access Self Storage Oak Cliff

3427 Marvin D. Love Fwy., Dallas, Texas 75224

0013 Caesar, Coffey

0017 Ross, Jeffery

0029 Byrd, Tanya

0030 Benitez, Maria

0042 Johnson, Nicki L.

0101 Coleman, Mary

0124 Dotie, Sherel

0127 Powell, Katina

0153 Franklin, John

0175 Goad, Victor

0186 Williams, Kelvin

0191 Woodward, Sophia N.

0196 Montgomery, Barry

0222 Butler, Shanqwuisia D.

0236 Mccoy, Joseph

0246 Miller, Iola

0260 Thomas, Steve & Carol

0261 Stepney, Vincent

0264 Phillips, Augusta

0294 Jones, Vickie

0303 McDaniel-Odom, Lalisa

0366 Brown, Brenda J.

0385 Ennis, Larry

0463 Butler, Candace D.

0464 Armstrong, Betty

0471 Harris, Betty

0499 Earl, Barbara H.

0509 Wright, Yolanda N.

0522 Harvey, Sandra N.

0578 Benitez, Marco

0601 Fay, Joevonna

0619 Butler, Shanqwuisia D.

0859 Cooper, Eulonda

0906 Holt, Clyelandrius

0926 Hauser, John

0972 Smith, Leo

1020 Hill, Brian A.

1029 Wright, Cynthia C.

1034 Craig, Eric C.

1044 Robinson, Michael

1068 Hernandez, Oscar

1129 Urban Community Center

1148 Buckaloo, Rosie M.

1194 Harris, Kiara

Access Self Storage Red Oak

561 E Ovilla Rd., Red Oak, Texas 75154

0109 Guerrero, Jennifer W.

0112 Stafford, Briana J.

0200 Phillips, Terry L.

0215 Bailey, Bobby L.

0235 Boyd, Louis

0405 Mack, Byron K.

0423 Tucker, Brandi J.

0522 Lewis, Mari

0605 Sullivan, Brianna P.

0657 Dean, Shonda L.

0661 Phillips, David J.

0663 Rule, Natasha N.

0665 Sicola, Michael D.

0716 Norman, Alexis

1007 Thompson, David P.

1020 Garcia, Joseph

1028 Rogers, Jr, Randy

1044 Bales, Reginald B.

1126 Norman, Alexis

Access Self Storage Lancaster

1040 Cedar Valley Dr., Lancaster, Texas 75134

323 Williams, Florence

327 Gross, Daphne

355 Small, Roshina

402 Fulbright, Angela L.

438 McCall, Dawn O.

440 Gray, Jeremy J.

500 Hampton, Julie

503 Washington, Lashunda

5432 Turner, Shelia

5471 Hernandez, Francisco A.

5502 Gross, Daphne

612 Scott, Georgina

613 Luna, Christopher N.

725 Sanders, Chris & Lagala

Access Self Storage Pleasant Grove

3241 S. Buckner, Dallas, Texas 75227

038 Williams, Brenda

064 Harris, Jennifer

070 Brown, Taelor

073 Mathis, Brenda

080 Jacques, Sylvia

225 Rankin, Joel L.

233 Clay, Kendrick

246 Stubblefield, Cedric

260 Gonzalez, Cesar

270 Woodard, Cordney

303 Welch, Brook

305 Caston, Ann

312 Mendoza, Jose

328 McGowen, Dervan

358 Young, Jimmy

402 Boyd, Julia

407 Mosley, Rueben M.

408 Mosley, Rueben M.

428 Padilla, Rosalinda

451 Henderson, George

454 Grundy, Lakiesha

518 Jaimes Morales, Francisca

564 Clark, Janea

606 Job, Aisha

623 Alexander, Tiaundra

624 Hite, Herman

649 Welch, Brook

701 Mendoza, Jose

755 Murillo, Martin

820 Coleman, Kenneth B.

846 Hearn, Crystal

900 Johnson, Joe

935 Sierra, Jessika

940 Hall, Katrina

942 Espinoza, Monica

949 Buckingham, Natasha

Access Self Storage East Dallas

8047 Ferguson Rd., Dallas, Texas 75228

0024 Washington, Billy

0036 Coleman, Jennifer

0038 Wallace, Sean

0055 Cabrera, Betty E.

0069 Buitron, Juan

0076 Mayo, Lloyd

0085 Mathis, Shamisa

0087 Banks, Andrea

0098 Bracken, Kimberly

0100 Chavez, Hilda

0110 Green, Shanequa

0114 Hamilton, Nicole S.

0123 Sneed, Darrel

0132 Herbster, Christopher

0146 Davis, Carolyn G.

0147 Holly, Princess

0149 Caceres, Adalgisa

0156 Wydermyer, April

0158 Dunn, Jackie

0159 Simmons, Sheila

0194 Scott, Barbey C.

0201 Williams, Ray

0204 Brown, Derrick

0215 Taylor, Bobbie J.

0224 Francis, Roshonda

0225 Gilmore, Vincent

0236 Ford, Katrina

0263 Ickles-Flores, Luann

0264 Oliver, Donya L.

0301 Latcher, Billie Jean

0303 Taylor, Keric

0313 Smith, Kenneth

0344 Phillips, Jimmie R.

0422 Bryant, Ronald

0444 Velazco, Erik

0453 McCullough, Jimmy R.

0471 Lewis, Damian A.

0500 Rodriguez, Reyes

0505 Harmon, Zachary

0512 Lucas, Aretha

0532 Mendoza, Teresa C.

0537 Martinez, Norma

0563 Green, Kenneth W.

0574 Bracken, Kimberly

0576 Jones, Cartage

0587 Dotson, Charles

0597 Robinson, Perstephanie

0606 Good, Susan

0613 Hobbs, McKinnley

0633 Parks, Lakeshia

P11 Hayes, Herbert

P12 Griffen, Danny C.

P72 Perez, Fernando

Access Self Storage Garland

3401 Forest Lane, Garland, Texas 75042

0018 Zamora, Damaris

0019 Rawls, Ainisha

0027 Hernandez, Bridget

0040 Graham, Jeff

0042 Kosinski, Paul

0043 Gomez, Jose

0080 Williams, Rodney

0081 Williams, Rodney

0085 Esparza, Jr., Roy (Auto mechanic tools, motorcycle)

0090 Heckard, Brenda F.

0127 Morales, Jenifer

0134 Lewis, Linda

0178 Haney, Lashawne T.

0200 Robinson, Talaundra

0223 Aviles, Aubrey

0356 Schoeman, Jennifer

0359 Shorts, Gloria

0377 Perry, James

0394 Young, Olivia

0408 Ali, Mahamed (Tires, auto parts)

Sale will be for cash, awarded to the highest bid on the entire contents of each stall unless specified differently on or before the sale date.

Successful bidders will remove contents within 48 hours of purchase.

Anything not removed will become the property of Access Self Storage and will be disposed of as deemed appropriate. Refundable cleaning deposit of $20 required of all successful buyers.

OMC reserves the right to withdraw any unit or part thereof from sale or reject any and all bids.

OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC.

Doug Hunt

214-742-9499