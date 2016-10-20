LEGAL NOTICE: Owner’s Management Group Notice of Public Sale

Published 2 times in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 and Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC.
In accordance with the provisions of Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC, will conduct a public sale of the contents of the storage stalls listed to satisfy a landlords lien at the properties listed and approximate times listed. All units contain furniture and household goods unless specified differently.
9:00 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE, 3427 Marvin D. Love Frwy, Dallas;
9:15 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE RED OAK, 561 E. Ovilla Rd., Red Oak, TX,
9:30 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE, 1040 Cedar Valley, Lancaster TX:
9:45 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE 3241 So. Buckner, Dallas;
10:00 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE 8047 Ferguson Rd, Dallas;
10:15 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE, 3401 Forest Lane, Garland.
The sale will start at 9:00 a.m. NOVEMBER 18, 2016 starting at 3427 Marvin D. Love Frwy.
Access Self Storage, Oak Cliff, 3427 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX 75224
0017 Ross, Jeffery
0030 Benitez, Maria
0042 Johnson, Nicki L.
0045 Dotson, Terri
0064 Turner, Dominique
0065 Powell, Shametrick
0072 Jackson, Corey
0088 Williams, John
0101 Coleman, Mary
0119 Sams, Breon
0145 Davis, Lonnie
0164 Hill, Sherrick
0175 Goad, Victor
0186 Williams, Kelvin
0201 Coleman, Travis
0202 Robertson, Brenda
0245 Hill, Reginald
0246 Miller, Iola
0283 Gonzales II, Joe A.
0304 Nunez, Maria Elena
0315 Coleman, Jessie
0366 Brown, Brenda J.
0371 Bryant, Jacquelyn N.
0386 Valentine, Bertrin
0388 Ross, Odessa
0395 Standoaks, Derrick
0398 Weaver, Denver
0403 Govan, Kenneth R.
0423 Sanders, Quashonda
0499 Earl, Barbara H.
0532 Pitts, Milton
0538 Baez, Alberto
0563 Ward, Sophia
0570 Hagins, Patsy J.
0601 Fay, Joevonna
0804 Berry III, Walter E.
0852 Sugg, Vanessa
0873 Bartolo, Anna L.
0919 Madden, Jacqueline
0926 Hauser, John
0947 Gonzalez, Sandra
1001 Kelley, Patrick
1027 Henry, Tamika
1029 Wright, Cynthia C.
1041 Ancar, Dr. Grace
1043 Gatson, Latonza
1058 Randall, David
1068 Hernandez, Oscar
1074 Trimble, Charles
1092 Price, Walter L.
1129 Urban Community Center
1162 White, Daiwa S.
1163 Hardeman, Wende
1185 Haggard,Shaponda L.
1194 Harris, Kiara
Access Self Storage Red Oak, 561 E Ovilla Rd., Red Oak, TX 75154
0109 Guerrero, Jennifer W.
0215 Bailey, Bobby L.
0300 Woods, Mary
0661 Phillips, David J.
0663 Rule, Natasha N.
0700 Ovilla Rd, Church Of The Nazarene
0703 Ovilla Rd, Church Of The Nazarene
0715 Ovilla Rd, Church Of The Nazarene
0718 Ovilla Rd, Church Of The Nazarene
0722 Ovilla Rd, Church Of The Nazarene
1007 Thompson, David P.
Access Self Storage Lancaster, 1040 Cedar Valley Dr., Lancaster, TX 75134
126 Cook, Norris
244 Wright, Carolyn
326 Lewis, Kiesha L.
343 Jackson-Brown, Charlotte
355 Small, Roshina
401 Sanders, Chris & Lagala
411 Redmond, Tara
425 King, Sharalon
500 Hampton, Julie
513 Whitefield, Carlos
520 Butler, Alvin R.
553 Brown, Marlon
604 Booker, Janice
612 Scott, Georgina
613 Luna, Christopher N.
614 Crear, Shiniqua
621 Williams, Lonnie D.
781 Williams, Shaneeta L.
Access Self Storage Pleasant Grove, 3241 S. Buckner, Dallas, TX 75227
007 Coleman, Christal
020 George, Tontranik
028 Moncrief, Ima
045 Gil, Victor
046 Henderson, Kyia
073 Mathis, Brenda
076 Leyva, Elodia
207 Richardson, Beverly
215 Ewton, Sara
223 Franklin, Tichawonna
231 Thomas, Diane
234 Coleman, Timothy L.
237 Gordon, Olga
255 Hayes, Lakeisha
258 Reese, Timothy
260 Gonzalez, Cesar
270 Woodard, Cordney
303 Welch, Brook
338 Huckaby, Kathy
345 Mcgill, Geniece
354 Williams, Lillian
360 Sudds, Kiena
361 Moore, Kennneth
367 Gonzalez, Maria
402 Boyd, Julia
411 Ponds, Ieshia
421 Ramirez, Gilberto
422 Kabuta, Anjela
446 Campbell, Twynetta
447 Jackson, Shandra M.
454 Grundy, Lakiesha
507 Fields, Treasa
509 Williams, Dayton
514 Butler, Michael
518 Jaimes Morales, Francisca
525 Defreeze, Tammie
538 Carlisle, Erica
564 Clark, Janea
574 Cerulli, Christopher
580 Lopez, Olga
588 Noble, Alvesha
593 Mcqueen, Lajuana
612 Evans, Angela
623 Alexander, Tiaundra
624 Hite, Herman
649 Welch, Brook
734 Johnson, Haywood
744 Armstrong, Derese
751 Hutchinson, George
766 Moore, Felica
829 Brown, Cary
837 Williams, Michael
846 Hearn, Crystal
849 Woodson, Kiestia
909 Reyes, Francisco
947 Parker, Ashley
948 Humphrey, Shantavia
Access Self Storage East Dallas, 8047 Ferguson Rd., Dallas, TX 75228
0076 Mayo, Lloyd
0098 Bracken, Kimberly
0099 Buard, Rebecca S.
0100 Chavez, Hilda
0110 Green, Shanequa
0114 Hamilton, Nicole S.
0123 Sneed, Darrel
0132 Herbster, Christopher
0147 Holly, Princess
0149 Caceres, Adalgisa
0156 Wydermyer, April
0158 Dunn, Jackie
0159 Simmons, Sheila
0194 Scott, Barbey C.
0201 Williams, Ray7947
0203 Miles, David
0215 Taylor, Bobbie J.
0217 Smith, Clinton
0236 Ford, Katrina
0263 Ickles-Flores, Luann
0264 Oliver, Donya L.
0303 Taylor, Keric
0336 McConnell, Charles M.
0344 Phillips, Jimmie R.
0345 Whiteshield, Kimberly L.
0453 McCullough, Jimmy R.
0497 Givens, Crystal
0505 Harmon, Zachary
0512 Lucas, Aretha
0543 Savannah, Kimberley
0563 Green, Kenneth W.
0570 Edwards, Ronnie
0574 Bracken, Kimberly
0576 Jones, Cartage
0587 Dotson, Charles
0597 Robinson, Perstephanie
0613 Hobbs, Mckinnley
0629 Pennington Marshall, Latosha
0633 Parks, Lakeshia
A729 Carson, Silas
P11 Hayes, Herbert
P23 Williams, Stephen T.
P43 Monroe, Monique
Access Self Storage Garland, 3401 Forest Ln., Garland, TX 75042
0016 Espionza, Arturo
0019 Rawls, Ainisha
0035 Blancas-Oedraza, David
0080 Williams, Rodney
0081 Williams, Rodney
0085 Esparza, Jr., Roy
0090 Heckard, Brenda F.
0102 Sierra, Cecil Ruben
0127 Morales, Jenifer
0131 Mullins, Debra
0134 Lewis, Linda
0171 Martinez, Benito
0176 Smith, Marcelina
0178 Haney, Lashawne T.
0200 Robinson, Talaundra
0208 Williams, Monisha
0356 Schoeman, Jennifer
0359 Shorts, Gloria
0363 Ha, Duong
0408 Ali, Mahamed
Sale will be for cash, awarded to the highest bid on the entire contents of each stall unless specified differently on or before the sale date.
Successful bidders will remove contents within 48 hours of purchase. Anything not removed will become the property of Access Self Storage and will be disposed of as deemed appropriate.
Refundable cleaning deposit of $20 required of all successful buyers. OMC reserves the right to withdraw any unit or part thereof from sale or reject any and all bids.
OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC
Doug Hunt
214-742-9499