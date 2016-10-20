LEGAL NOTICE: Owner’s Management Group Notice of Public Sale

Published 2 times in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 and Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC.

In accordance with the provisions of Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC, will conduct a public sale of the contents of the storage stalls listed to satisfy a landlords lien at the properties listed and approximate times listed. All units contain furniture and household goods unless specified differently.

9:00 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE, 3427 Marvin D. Love Frwy, Dallas;

9:15 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE RED OAK, 561 E. Ovilla Rd., Red Oak, TX,

9:30 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE, 1040 Cedar Valley, Lancaster TX:

9:45 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE 3241 So. Buckner, Dallas;

10:00 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE 8047 Ferguson Rd, Dallas;

10:15 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE, 3401 Forest Lane, Garland.

The sale will start at 9:00 a.m. NOVEMBER 18, 2016 starting at 3427 Marvin D. Love Frwy.

Access Self Storage, Oak Cliff, 3427 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas, TX 75224

0017 Ross, Jeffery

0030 Benitez, Maria

0042 Johnson, Nicki L.

0045 Dotson, Terri

0064 Turner, Dominique

0065 Powell, Shametrick

0072 Jackson, Corey

0088 Williams, John

0101 Coleman, Mary

0119 Sams, Breon

0145 Davis, Lonnie

0164 Hill, Sherrick

0175 Goad, Victor

0186 Williams, Kelvin

0201 Coleman, Travis

0202 Robertson, Brenda

0245 Hill, Reginald

0246 Miller, Iola

0283 Gonzales II, Joe A.

0304 Nunez, Maria Elena

0315 Coleman, Jessie

0366 Brown, Brenda J.

0371 Bryant, Jacquelyn N.

0386 Valentine, Bertrin

0388 Ross, Odessa

0395 Standoaks, Derrick

0398 Weaver, Denver

0403 Govan, Kenneth R.

0423 Sanders, Quashonda

0499 Earl, Barbara H.

0532 Pitts, Milton

0538 Baez, Alberto

0563 Ward, Sophia

0570 Hagins, Patsy J.

0601 Fay, Joevonna

0804 Berry III, Walter E.

0852 Sugg, Vanessa

0873 Bartolo, Anna L.

0919 Madden, Jacqueline

0926 Hauser, John

0947 Gonzalez, Sandra

1001 Kelley, Patrick

1027 Henry, Tamika

1029 Wright, Cynthia C.

1041 Ancar, Dr. Grace

1043 Gatson, Latonza

1058 Randall, David

1068 Hernandez, Oscar

1074 Trimble, Charles

1092 Price, Walter L.

1129 Urban Community Center

1162 White, Daiwa S.

1163 Hardeman, Wende

1185 Haggard,Shaponda L.

1194 Harris, Kiara

Access Self Storage Red Oak, 561 E Ovilla Rd., Red Oak, TX 75154

0109 Guerrero, Jennifer W.

0215 Bailey, Bobby L.

0300 Woods, Mary

0661 Phillips, David J.

0663 Rule, Natasha N.

0700 Ovilla Rd, Church Of The Nazarene

0703 Ovilla Rd, Church Of The Nazarene

0715 Ovilla Rd, Church Of The Nazarene

0718 Ovilla Rd, Church Of The Nazarene

0722 Ovilla Rd, Church Of The Nazarene

1007 Thompson, David P.

Access Self Storage Lancaster, 1040 Cedar Valley Dr., Lancaster, TX 75134

126 Cook, Norris

244 Wright, Carolyn

326 Lewis, Kiesha L.

343 Jackson-Brown, Charlotte

355 Small, Roshina

401 Sanders, Chris & Lagala

411 Redmond, Tara

425 King, Sharalon

500 Hampton, Julie

513 Whitefield, Carlos

520 Butler, Alvin R.

553 Brown, Marlon

604 Booker, Janice

612 Scott, Georgina

613 Luna, Christopher N.

614 Crear, Shiniqua

621 Williams, Lonnie D.

781 Williams, Shaneeta L.

Access Self Storage Pleasant Grove, 3241 S. Buckner, Dallas, TX 75227

007 Coleman, Christal

020 George, Tontranik

028 Moncrief, Ima

045 Gil, Victor

046 Henderson, Kyia

073 Mathis, Brenda

076 Leyva, Elodia

207 Richardson, Beverly

215 Ewton, Sara

223 Franklin, Tichawonna

231 Thomas, Diane

234 Coleman, Timothy L.

237 Gordon, Olga

255 Hayes, Lakeisha

258 Reese, Timothy

260 Gonzalez, Cesar

270 Woodard, Cordney

303 Welch, Brook

338 Huckaby, Kathy

345 Mcgill, Geniece

354 Williams, Lillian

360 Sudds, Kiena

361 Moore, Kennneth

367 Gonzalez, Maria

402 Boyd, Julia

411 Ponds, Ieshia

421 Ramirez, Gilberto

422 Kabuta, Anjela

446 Campbell, Twynetta

447 Jackson, Shandra M.

454 Grundy, Lakiesha

507 Fields, Treasa

509 Williams, Dayton

514 Butler, Michael

518 Jaimes Morales, Francisca

525 Defreeze, Tammie

538 Carlisle, Erica

564 Clark, Janea

574 Cerulli, Christopher

580 Lopez, Olga

588 Noble, Alvesha

593 Mcqueen, Lajuana

612 Evans, Angela

623 Alexander, Tiaundra

624 Hite, Herman

649 Welch, Brook

734 Johnson, Haywood

744 Armstrong, Derese

751 Hutchinson, George

766 Moore, Felica

829 Brown, Cary

837 Williams, Michael

846 Hearn, Crystal

849 Woodson, Kiestia

909 Reyes, Francisco

947 Parker, Ashley

948 Humphrey, Shantavia

Access Self Storage East Dallas, 8047 Ferguson Rd., Dallas, TX 75228

0076 Mayo, Lloyd

0098 Bracken, Kimberly

0099 Buard, Rebecca S.

0100 Chavez, Hilda

0110 Green, Shanequa

0114 Hamilton, Nicole S.

0123 Sneed, Darrel

0132 Herbster, Christopher

0147 Holly, Princess

0149 Caceres, Adalgisa

0156 Wydermyer, April

0158 Dunn, Jackie

0159 Simmons, Sheila

0194 Scott, Barbey C.

0201 Williams, Ray7947

0203 Miles, David

0215 Taylor, Bobbie J.

0217 Smith, Clinton

0236 Ford, Katrina

0263 Ickles-Flores, Luann

0264 Oliver, Donya L.

0303 Taylor, Keric

0336 McConnell, Charles M.

0344 Phillips, Jimmie R.

0345 Whiteshield, Kimberly L.

0453 McCullough, Jimmy R.

0497 Givens, Crystal

0505 Harmon, Zachary

0512 Lucas, Aretha

0543 Savannah, Kimberley

0563 Green, Kenneth W.

0570 Edwards, Ronnie

0574 Bracken, Kimberly

0576 Jones, Cartage

0587 Dotson, Charles

0597 Robinson, Perstephanie

0613 Hobbs, Mckinnley

0629 Pennington Marshall, Latosha

0633 Parks, Lakeshia

A729 Carson, Silas

P11 Hayes, Herbert

P23 Williams, Stephen T.

P43 Monroe, Monique

Access Self Storage Garland, 3401 Forest Ln., Garland, TX 75042

0016 Espionza, Arturo

0019 Rawls, Ainisha

0035 Blancas-Oedraza, David

0080 Williams, Rodney

0081 Williams, Rodney

0085 Esparza, Jr., Roy

0090 Heckard, Brenda F.

0102 Sierra, Cecil Ruben

0127 Morales, Jenifer

0131 Mullins, Debra

0134 Lewis, Linda

0171 Martinez, Benito

0176 Smith, Marcelina

0178 Haney, Lashawne T.

0200 Robinson, Talaundra

0208 Williams, Monisha

0356 Schoeman, Jennifer

0359 Shorts, Gloria

0363 Ha, Duong

0408 Ali, Mahamed

Sale will be for cash, awarded to the highest bid on the entire contents of each stall unless specified differently on or before the sale date.

Successful bidders will remove contents within 48 hours of purchase. Anything not removed will become the property of Access Self Storage and will be disposed of as deemed appropriate.

Refundable cleaning deposit of $20 required of all successful buyers. OMC reserves the right to withdraw any unit or part thereof from sale or reject any and all bids.

OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC

Doug Hunt

214-742-9499