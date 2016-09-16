LEGAL NOTICE: Owner’s Management Company Public Sale Oct. 20, 2016

Published two times in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016 and Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC.
In accordance with the provisions of Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC, will conduct a public sale of the contents of the storage stalls listed to satisfy a landlords lien at the properties listed and approximate times listed.
All units contain furniture and household goods unless specified differently.
9:00 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE, 3427 Marvin D. Love Frwy, Dallas;
9:15 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE RED OAK, 561 E. Ovilla Rd., Red Oak, TX,
9:30 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE, 1040 Cedar Valley, Lancaster TX:
9:45 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE 3241 So. Buckner, Dallas;
10:00 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE 8047 Ferguson Rd, Dallas;
10:15 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE, 3401 Forest Lane, Garland.
The sale will start at 9:00 a.m. OCTOBER 20, 2016 starting at 3427 Marvin D. Love Frwy.
Access Self Storage Lancaster
1040 Cedar Valley Dr., Lancaster TX. 75134
Unit Name
326 Lewis, Kiesha L.
327 Gross, Daphne
355 Small, Roshina
401 Sanders, Chris & Lagala
417 Bayley, Raymond
425 King, Sharalon
437 Ransom, Ophelia
438 Mccall, Dawn O.
439 Hunt, Lester N.
452 Vaughn, Tressa
503 Washington, Lashunda
513 Whitefield, Carlos
517 Lovette, Tara
520 Butler, Alvin R.
5502 Gross, Daphne
555 Pope, Rhonda
600 Fulbright, Angela L.
604 Booker, Janice
613 Luna, Christopher N.
614 Crear, Shiniqua
714 Ward, Alice L.
725 Sanders, Chris & Lagala
730 Yett, Yolanda G.
781 Williams, Shaneeta L.
Access Self Storage Pleasant Grove
3241 S Buckner, Dallas TX 75227
Unit Name
020 George, Tontranik
028 Moncrief, Ima
045 Gil, Victor
046 Henderson, Kyia
073 Mathis, Brenda
076 Leyva, Elodia
221 Howard, Hardis
223 Franklin, Tichawonna
231 Thomas, Diane
234 Coleman, Timothy L.
237 Gordon, Olga
255 Hayes, Lakeisha
258 Reese, Timothy
260 Gonzalez, Cesar
272 Rincon-Otero, Claudia
318 Bynum, Nicolette
323 Bynum, Nicolette
325 Bagley, Claresa
331 Ovalle, Alfredo
338 Huckaby, Kathy
361 Moore, Kennneth
367 Gonzalez, Maria
402 Boyd, Julia
420 Kelly, Jarquis Jeramaine
446 Campbell, Twynetta
447 Jackson, Shandra M.
459 Kennedy, Vernice
468 Williams-Babatunde, Naphalie
475 Parson, Mary
507 Fields, Treasa
509 Williams, Dayton
521 Matos, Lenin
525 Defreeze, Tammie
528 Hopkins, Robert
538 Carlisle, Erica
548 Gonzalez, Felipe
562 Harris, Quwana
574 Cerulli, Christopher
580 Lopez, Olga
588 Noble, Alvesha
593 Mcqueen, Lajuana
606 Job, Aisha
615 Job, Aisha
635 Stewart, Dewann
646 Chapman, Jasmine
744 Armstrong, Derese
751 Hutchinson, George
766 Moore, Felica
829 Brown, Cary
837 Williams, Michael
849 Woodson, Kiestia
900 Johnson, Joe
941 Roberson, Michella M.
947 Parker, Ashley
948 Humphrey, Shantavia
949 Buckingham, Natasha
958 Collins, Avis
Access Self Storage East Dallas
8047 Ferguson Rd, Dallas TX 75228
Unit Name
0014 Wallace, Allen
0022 Barcado, Manuel M.
0055 Cabrera, Betty E.
0076 Mayo, Lloyd
0098 Bracken, Kimberly
0100 Chavez, Hilda
0105 Reed, Sandra D.
0110 Green, Shanequa
0119 Portillo-Deaguero, Ana Maria
0123 Sneed, Darrel
0130 Sterling, Mechell
0131 Portillo-Deaguero, Ana Maria
0132 Herbster, Christopher
0137 Perez, Patricia
0138 Anderson, Markitta V.
0147 Holly, Princess
0149 Caceres, Adalgisa
0150 Arenas, Cristal A.
0156 Wydermyer, April
0158 Dunn, Jackie
0159 Simmons, Sheila
0172 Hayes, Shantal D.
0182 Davis, Tyrone R.
0194 Scott, Barbey C.
0195 Felder Jr., Kenneth
0201 Williams, Ray 7947
0215 Taylor, Bobbie J.
0218 Loredo, Rosa C.
0222 Kerr, Edward
0236 Ford, Katrina
0252 Thompson, Dianne
0256 Renay, Dechanna
0263 Ickles-Flores, Luann
0264 Oliver, Donya L.
0275 Pearl, Shermarra R.
0289 Laughlin, Kori M.
0303 Taylor, Keric
0305 Moreno, Wilmer
0336 Mcconnell,Charles M.
0344 Phillips, Jimmie R.
0345 Whiteshield, Kimberly L.
0356 Abuayash, Linda
0366 Reed, Barbara J.
0401 Gary, Lewis
0404 Armstrong, Ronny
0405 Warner, Jerimey
0453 Mccullough, Jimmy R.
0468 Shaffer Iii, George R.
0471 Lewis, Damian A.
0497 Givens, Crystal
0520 Blanco, Joshua
0525 Beacham, April
0531 Gross, Lisa
0535 Harper, Debbie R.
0543 Savannah, Kimberley
0563 Green, Kenneth W.
0576 Jones, Cartage
0580 Stegall, John
0587 Dotson, Charles: Store Displays
0597 Robinson, Perstephanie
0633 Parks, Lakeshia
P11 Hayes, Herbertmonte Carlo
P34 Myers, Seth
P57 Guerra, Noel
Access Self Storage Oak Cliff
3427 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas TX 75224
Unit Name
0039 Brown, Latasha
0045 Dotson, Terri
0057 Gonzales, Pearl
0065 Powell, Shametrick
0072 Jackson, Corey
0114 Randle, Brenda
0119 Sams, Breon
0122 Mitchell, Latoya
0124 Dotie, Sherel
0128 Fort, Feleshia
0146 Mike, Sidney
0164 Hill, Sherrick
0182 Hall, Thelma
0189 Smith, Carolyn
0201 Coleman, Travis
0210 Love, Coretta L.
0214 Thomas, Rashada
0231 Baptiste, Brian
0242 Spencer, Larry
0245 Hill, Reginald
0283 Gonzales II, Joe A.
0301 Thompson, Bridgette
0304 Nunez, Maria Elena
0315 Coleman, Jessie
0329 Hodge, Teffanie M.
0335 Salazar-Lira, Misael
0381 Walker, Roderick
0386 Valentine, Bertrin
0387 Lott, Alvin
0388 Ross, Odessa
0394 Berrien, Carmen
0398 Weaver, Denver
0401 Morris, Thomas
0423 Sanders, Quashonda
0463 Butler, Candace D. Restaruant Equip.
0473 Mathis, O.B.
0485 Fridia, Rayola
0495 Hernandez, Guadalupe
0542 Jackson, Corey
0570 Hagins, Patsy J.
0582 Smith, Brandon
0613 Scott, Brandy N.
0618 Williams, George G.
0625 Carter, Sadie
0804 Berry III, Walter E.
0947 Gonzalez, Sandra
1011 Ali, Khadijah
1018 Garcia, Barbara
1027 Henry, Tamika
1041 Ancar, Dr. Grace
1043 Gatson, Latonza
1044 Robinson, Michael: Auto Parts
1058 Randall, David
1074 Trimble, Charles
1079 Alexander, Rodney
1084 Washington, Lawrence
1086 Jackson, Terrance
1087 Price, Walter L.
1088 Lewis, Natacha
1092 Price, Walter L.
1139 Talbert, Nikita
1148 Buckaloo, Rosie M.
1162 White, Daiwa S.
1167 Bennett, Linda
1171 Love, Coretta L.
1185 Haggard, Shaponda L.
Access Self Storage Garland
3401 Forest Ln, Garland TX 75042
Unit Name
0018 Zamora, Damaris
0019 Rawls, Ainisha
0127 Morales, Jenifer
0134 Lewis, Linda
0153 Ramirez, Valeriano
0178 Haney, Lashawne T.
0200 Robinson, Talaundra
0203 Kish, Joseph J.
0359 Shorts, Gloria
0377 Perry, James
0408 Ali, Mahamed
356 Schoeman, Jennifer
Access Self Storage Red Oak
561 E Ovilla Rd, Red Oak TX 75154
Unit Name
0109 Guerrero, Jennifer W.
0215 Bailey, Bobby L.
0235 Boyd, Louis
0301 Fisher, Patrice Y.
0405 Mack, Byron K.
0435 Turner, Adrienne
0539 Aguilar, Jesus F.
0605 Sullivan, Brianna P.
0652 Bledsoe, Danny K.
0655 Ledbetter, Talonna M.
0657 Dean, Shonda L.
0713 Hadley, Amber
1007 Thompson, David P.
1091 Evans, Ramona E.
1100 Lartigue, Jessica M.
Sale will be for cash, awarded to the highest bid on the entire contents of each stall unless specified differently on or before the sale date. Successful bidders will remove contents within 48 hours of purchase.
Anything not removed will become the property of Access Self Storage and will be disposed of as deemed appropriate. Refundable cleaning deposit of $20 required of all successful buyers. OMC reserves the right to withdraw any unit or part thereof from sale or reject any and all bids.
OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC.
Doug Hunt 214-742-9499