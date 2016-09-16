LEGAL NOTICE: Owner’s Management Company Public Sale Oct. 20, 2016

Published two times in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016 and Thursday, Sept. 22, 2016

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC.

In accordance with the provisions of Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code, OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC, will conduct a public sale of the contents of the storage stalls listed to satisfy a landlords lien at the properties listed and approximate times listed.

All units contain furniture and household goods unless specified differently.

9:00 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE, 3427 Marvin D. Love Frwy, Dallas;

9:15 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE RED OAK, 561 E. Ovilla Rd., Red Oak, TX,

9:30 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE, 1040 Cedar Valley, Lancaster TX:

9:45 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE 3241 So. Buckner, Dallas;

10:00 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE 8047 Ferguson Rd, Dallas;

10:15 a.m. ACCESS SELF STORAGE, 3401 Forest Lane, Garland.

The sale will start at 9:00 a.m. OCTOBER 20, 2016 starting at 3427 Marvin D. Love Frwy.

Access Self Storage Lancaster

1040 Cedar Valley Dr., Lancaster TX. 75134

Unit Name

326 Lewis, Kiesha L.

327 Gross, Daphne

355 Small, Roshina

401 Sanders, Chris & Lagala

417 Bayley, Raymond

425 King, Sharalon

437 Ransom, Ophelia

438 Mccall, Dawn O.

439 Hunt, Lester N.

452 Vaughn, Tressa

503 Washington, Lashunda

513 Whitefield, Carlos

517 Lovette, Tara

520 Butler, Alvin R.

5502 Gross, Daphne

555 Pope, Rhonda

600 Fulbright, Angela L.

604 Booker, Janice

613 Luna, Christopher N.

614 Crear, Shiniqua

714 Ward, Alice L.

725 Sanders, Chris & Lagala

730 Yett, Yolanda G.

781 Williams, Shaneeta L.

Access Self Storage Pleasant Grove

3241 S Buckner, Dallas TX 75227

Unit Name

020 George, Tontranik

028 Moncrief, Ima

045 Gil, Victor

046 Henderson, Kyia

073 Mathis, Brenda

076 Leyva, Elodia

221 Howard, Hardis

223 Franklin, Tichawonna

231 Thomas, Diane

234 Coleman, Timothy L.

237 Gordon, Olga

255 Hayes, Lakeisha

258 Reese, Timothy

260 Gonzalez, Cesar

272 Rincon-Otero, Claudia

318 Bynum, Nicolette

323 Bynum, Nicolette

325 Bagley, Claresa

331 Ovalle, Alfredo

338 Huckaby, Kathy

361 Moore, Kennneth

367 Gonzalez, Maria

402 Boyd, Julia

420 Kelly, Jarquis Jeramaine

446 Campbell, Twynetta

447 Jackson, Shandra M.

459 Kennedy, Vernice

468 Williams-Babatunde, Naphalie

475 Parson, Mary

507 Fields, Treasa

509 Williams, Dayton

521 Matos, Lenin

525 Defreeze, Tammie

528 Hopkins, Robert

538 Carlisle, Erica

548 Gonzalez, Felipe

562 Harris, Quwana

574 Cerulli, Christopher

580 Lopez, Olga

588 Noble, Alvesha

593 Mcqueen, Lajuana

606 Job, Aisha

615 Job, Aisha

635 Stewart, Dewann

646 Chapman, Jasmine

744 Armstrong, Derese

751 Hutchinson, George

766 Moore, Felica

829 Brown, Cary

837 Williams, Michael

849 Woodson, Kiestia

900 Johnson, Joe

941 Roberson, Michella M.

947 Parker, Ashley

948 Humphrey, Shantavia

949 Buckingham, Natasha

958 Collins, Avis

Access Self Storage East Dallas

8047 Ferguson Rd, Dallas TX 75228

Unit Name

0014 Wallace, Allen

0022 Barcado, Manuel M.

0055 Cabrera, Betty E.

0076 Mayo, Lloyd

0098 Bracken, Kimberly

0100 Chavez, Hilda

0105 Reed, Sandra D.

0110 Green, Shanequa

0119 Portillo-Deaguero, Ana Maria

0123 Sneed, Darrel

0130 Sterling, Mechell

0131 Portillo-Deaguero, Ana Maria

0132 Herbster, Christopher

0137 Perez, Patricia

0138 Anderson, Markitta V.

0147 Holly, Princess

0149 Caceres, Adalgisa

0150 Arenas, Cristal A.

0156 Wydermyer, April

0158 Dunn, Jackie

0159 Simmons, Sheila

0172 Hayes, Shantal D.

0182 Davis, Tyrone R.

0194 Scott, Barbey C.

0195 Felder Jr., Kenneth

0201 Williams, Ray 7947

0215 Taylor, Bobbie J.

0218 Loredo, Rosa C.

0222 Kerr, Edward

0236 Ford, Katrina

0252 Thompson, Dianne

0256 Renay, Dechanna

0263 Ickles-Flores, Luann

0264 Oliver, Donya L.

0275 Pearl, Shermarra R.

0289 Laughlin, Kori M.

0303 Taylor, Keric

0305 Moreno, Wilmer

0336 Mcconnell,Charles M.

0344 Phillips, Jimmie R.

0345 Whiteshield, Kimberly L.

0356 Abuayash, Linda

0366 Reed, Barbara J.

0401 Gary, Lewis

0404 Armstrong, Ronny

0405 Warner, Jerimey

0453 Mccullough, Jimmy R.

0468 Shaffer Iii, George R.

0471 Lewis, Damian A.

0497 Givens, Crystal

0520 Blanco, Joshua

0525 Beacham, April

0531 Gross, Lisa

0535 Harper, Debbie R.

0543 Savannah, Kimberley

0563 Green, Kenneth W.

0576 Jones, Cartage

0580 Stegall, John

0587 Dotson, Charles: Store Displays

0597 Robinson, Perstephanie

0633 Parks, Lakeshia

P11 Hayes, Herbertmonte Carlo

P34 Myers, Seth

P57 Guerra, Noel

Access Self Storage Oak Cliff

3427 Marvin D Love Fwy, Dallas TX 75224

Unit Name

0039 Brown, Latasha

0045 Dotson, Terri

0057 Gonzales, Pearl

0065 Powell, Shametrick

0072 Jackson, Corey

0114 Randle, Brenda

0119 Sams, Breon

0122 Mitchell, Latoya

0124 Dotie, Sherel

0128 Fort, Feleshia

0146 Mike, Sidney

0164 Hill, Sherrick

0182 Hall, Thelma

0189 Smith, Carolyn

0201 Coleman, Travis

0210 Love, Coretta L.

0214 Thomas, Rashada

0231 Baptiste, Brian

0242 Spencer, Larry

0245 Hill, Reginald

0283 Gonzales II, Joe A.

0301 Thompson, Bridgette

0304 Nunez, Maria Elena

0315 Coleman, Jessie

0329 Hodge, Teffanie M.

0335 Salazar-Lira, Misael

0381 Walker, Roderick

0386 Valentine, Bertrin

0387 Lott, Alvin

0388 Ross, Odessa

0394 Berrien, Carmen

0398 Weaver, Denver

0401 Morris, Thomas

0423 Sanders, Quashonda

0463 Butler, Candace D. Restaruant Equip.

0473 Mathis, O.B.

0485 Fridia, Rayola

0495 Hernandez, Guadalupe

0542 Jackson, Corey

0570 Hagins, Patsy J.

0582 Smith, Brandon

0613 Scott, Brandy N.

0618 Williams, George G.

0625 Carter, Sadie

0804 Berry III, Walter E.

0947 Gonzalez, Sandra

1011 Ali, Khadijah

1018 Garcia, Barbara

1027 Henry, Tamika

1041 Ancar, Dr. Grace

1043 Gatson, Latonza

1044 Robinson, Michael: Auto Parts

1058 Randall, David

1074 Trimble, Charles

1079 Alexander, Rodney

1084 Washington, Lawrence

1086 Jackson, Terrance

1087 Price, Walter L.

1088 Lewis, Natacha

1092 Price, Walter L.

1139 Talbert, Nikita

1148 Buckaloo, Rosie M.

1162 White, Daiwa S.

1167 Bennett, Linda

1171 Love, Coretta L.

1185 Haggard, Shaponda L.

Access Self Storage Garland

3401 Forest Ln, Garland TX 75042

Unit Name

0018 Zamora, Damaris

0019 Rawls, Ainisha

0127 Morales, Jenifer

0134 Lewis, Linda

0153 Ramirez, Valeriano

0178 Haney, Lashawne T.

0200 Robinson, Talaundra

0203 Kish, Joseph J.

0359 Shorts, Gloria

0377 Perry, James

0408 Ali, Mahamed

356 Schoeman, Jennifer

Access Self Storage Red Oak

561 E Ovilla Rd, Red Oak TX 75154

Unit Name

0109 Guerrero, Jennifer W.

0215 Bailey, Bobby L.

0235 Boyd, Louis

0301 Fisher, Patrice Y.

0405 Mack, Byron K.

0435 Turner, Adrienne

0539 Aguilar, Jesus F.

0605 Sullivan, Brianna P.

0652 Bledsoe, Danny K.

0655 Ledbetter, Talonna M.

0657 Dean, Shonda L.

0713 Hadley, Amber

1007 Thompson, David P.

1091 Evans, Ramona E.

1100 Lartigue, Jessica M.

Sale will be for cash, awarded to the highest bid on the entire contents of each stall unless specified differently on or before the sale date. Successful bidders will remove contents within 48 hours of purchase.

Anything not removed will become the property of Access Self Storage and will be disposed of as deemed appropriate. Refundable cleaning deposit of $20 required of all successful buyers. OMC reserves the right to withdraw any unit or part thereof from sale or reject any and all bids.

OWNER’S MANAGEMENT COMPANY, INC.

Doug Hunt 214-742-9499