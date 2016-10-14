LEGAL NOTICE: Notice to persons having claims against the estate of James Lindel Tingle, deceased

Publish one time in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016

NOTICE TO PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS AGAINST THE ESTATE OF James Lindel Tingle, deceased

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on September 23, 2016, Letters Testamentary were issued in the Estate of JAMES LINDEL TINGLE, Deceased, pending in the County Court At Law Number One of Ellis County, Texas under Cause No. 16-E-2167, to:

BARBARA NELL TINGLE

The address of the Independent Executor of the Estate is in Tarrant County, Texas and it is:

BARBARA NELL TINGLE, INDEPENDENT EXECUTOR

c/o COREY D. WILLIAMS

4717 Fletcher Ave., Ste. 101, Ft. Worth, TX 76107

All persons having claims against the Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

DATED this 5th day of October, 2016.

COREY D. WILLIAMS

Attorney for

BARBARA NELL TINGLE

State Bar No.: 24086313

Hurr Law Office, P.C.

4717 Fletcher Avenue, Ste. 101, Fort Worth, Texas 76107

Telephone: (817) 210-0150

Facsimile: (800) 487-9054

E-mail: cwilliams@

hurrlawoffice.com