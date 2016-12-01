LEGAL NOTICE: Notice to Creditors for the Estate of Raymond Earl Ellis

Publish one time in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Raymond Earl Ellis, Deceased, were issued on November 14, 2016 in Docket No. 15-E-2257, pending in the County Court at Law No. One of Ellis County, Texas, to Henrietta Dyer Ellis, Independent Executor.

The address of the Independent Executor is:

c/o Lisa R. Newman

Wolfish & Newman, P.C.

16475 Dallas Parkway

Suite 395

Addison, Texas 75001

All persons having claims against this Estate, which is currently being administered, are required to present them within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.