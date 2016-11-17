LEGAL NOTICE: Notice to Creditors for the Estate of Joyce Marie Ritchey

Published 1 time in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JOYCE MARIE RITCHEY, Deceased, were issued on November 9, 2016, in Docket No. 16-E-2259, pending in the County Court of Ellis, Texas, to: PAMELA GAY RITCHEY BAHR.

The residence of the Independent Executor/Executrix is in Ellis, Texas, and the post office address is: 7093 Havenridge Lane, Kaufman,. Texas 75142

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner proscribed by law.

DATED the 9th day of November, 2016.

By: Ben Heckathorn

Attorney or the Estate