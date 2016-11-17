LEGAL NOTICE: Notice to Creditors for the Estate of James W. Bonner

Published 1 time in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of JAMES W. BONNER, Deceased, were issued on November 3, 2016, in Docket No. 16-E-2239, pending in the County Court of Ellis County, Texas, to: MARY FRANCES BONNER.

The residence of the Independent Executor/Executrix is in Ellis County, Texas, and the post office address is:

201 Clay Lane

Red Oak, Texas 75154

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them within the time and in the manner proscribed by law.

DATED the 3rd day of November, 2016.

Ben Heckathorn

Attorney for the Estate