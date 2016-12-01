LEGAL NOTICE: Notice of Lien Sale at Move It Self Storage, Italy, TX

Publish 2 times in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 and Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE

Notice is hereby given that a public auction will be held by competitive bid on December 19th 2016 at 12:00 o’clock PM to satisfy the lien on the property stored at Move It Self Storage 553 Derrs Chapel Rd. Italy, TX. 76651 Phone # 817-795-1199 in the units listed.

Tenants may have notated the inventories listed at the time of rental. Landlord makes no representation or warranty that the units contain said inventories.

Units will be available for viewing and bidding fifteen (15) days prior to the sale date on www.StorageTreasures.com

Unit – A97 – Greg S. Odom – bags, computer, desk, chairs, boxes, sewing machine, entertainment center, dryer, tools, lumber, cooler, clothes

Unit - A28 – Melissa White - Kennel, Bed, Couch, Microwave, Dishes, Table, Lamp, Griddle, Swing, Roaster Oven

Unit A15 – Latonia Smith – Boxes, Bags, Suitcase, Rug, Fan

All units must be paid for at the time of sale. Credit card payment accepted if transaction is over $100. No checks accepted. No one under the age of 18 is allowed to attend the sale. Each person attending must sign in and agree to follow all Rules and Regulations of the sale.

The landlord reserves the right to bid at the sale. All purchased goods are sold “as is” and must be removed by 5:00 p.m. on the day following the sale.

Buyers must provide a current, original or a photocopy of their original resale permit at time of sale in lieu of sales tax. This sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between landlord and obligated party