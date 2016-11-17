LEGAL NOTICE: Frank Prasifka and Sons Public Auction December 18, 2016

Published 1 time in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016.

Frank Prasifka and Sons will sell at Public Auction, vehicles that have been abandoned in a storage facility under Transportation Code 683.11. Any owner or lienholder have the right to reclaim their vehicle, no later than the twentieth (20) day after this notice is published and upon payment of all towing. preservation, and storage charges.

Failure by the owner or lienholder of the vehicle to reclaim the vehicle within the time provided constitutes a waiver by the owner or lienholder of all rights, title, and interest in the vehicle and their consent to sell the vehicle at public auction.

The auction will be held on 12-18-16 at 10:00 a.m. at Frank Prasifka and Sons, Inc located at 2012 S I.H. 45 at Wintergreen Road in Hutchins, Dallas County, Texas.

UNK CHAS S BLACK Vin# 44650

UNK SEA C GREEN Vin# 44651

UNK SEA C BLACK Vin# 44652

KOM LIFT YELLO Vin# 562230A

JOH 125 GREEN Vin# 190091M

QUINCY AIR COMPRESSOR Vin# 20080312-0165

INGERSOL AIR COMPRESSOR Vin# CBV191543

MILLER BOBCAT WELDER Vin# MA160071H

2 OXYGEN TANKS

1 ACETYLENE TANK

1 TORCH SET

1 LADDER