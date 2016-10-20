LEGAL NOTICE: City of Hutchins Zoning Board Public Hearing November 1, 2016

Published one time in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016

City of Hutchins

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The City of Hutchins Zoning Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, November 1, 2016 at 6:00 p.m. This hearing is being held at the request of property owner Joseph R. Storey dba Pallet Repair Services Inc. Property is located at 1310 W. Wintergreen Road, Hutchins, Texas to hear the following request:

Variance to install crushed rock on property inside fenced area at the west end of facility to park trucks and trailers and use concrete for pallet storage.

Meeting will be held in the City Hall Council Chamber located at 321 N. Main Street in Hutchins, Texas.

The building in which the above meeting will be conducted is wheelchair accessible; spaces for the mobility impaired are available. Any request for sign interpretive services must be made seventy-two (72) hours prior to the time of the meeting.

Arrangements for sign interpretative services may be made by calling the City Secretary at 972-225-6121 or by calling TDD-1-800-RELAYTX (1-800-735-2989).

The public is invited to attend public hearing and/or express opinions in writing to the City of Hutchins Zoning Board of Adjustments, Attn: Carl Sherman Sr., City Administrator at P.O. Box 500 Hutchins, Texas 75141, by email at cityofhutchins@prodigy.net or contact the City Secretary at 972.225.6121.

Janis G. Daniels, City Secretary