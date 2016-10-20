LEGAL NOTICE: City of Hutchins Notice to Proposers

Published two times in The Ellis County Press on Thursday Oct. 20, 2016 and Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016

NOTICE TO PROPOSERS

Pursuant to the requirements of Texas Local Government Code Chapter 2254, the City of Hutchins is seeking Statements of Qualifications for Architectural, Surveying, Planning, and Engineering Services.

Sealed proposals will be accepted by the City Administrator, City of Hutchins at 321 Main Street, Hutchins, Texas 75141 until Thursday, November 10, 2016, 3:00 P.M. CDT.

It is anticipated that the City of Hutchins City Council will take action to approve a List of Qualified Architectural, Surveying, Planning, and Engineering firms for a period of five (5) years on Monday, December 19, 2016 at 6:30 p.m.

Proposals received after this deadline cannot be considered. The vendor must submit the original and five (5) copies with their proposal. Proposals will not be accepted by email or facsimile.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all Request for Qualifications.

Carl O. Sherman, City Administrator

City of Hutchins, TX