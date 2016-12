LEGAL NOTICE: Application for Private Club Registration Permit

Publish 2 times in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 and Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016

Application has been made for a Private Club Registration Permit for Milwater Private Club doing business as Milwater Private Club, at 900 W. Water, Milford, Ellis County, Texas. Said application is made to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission in accordance with the Alcoholic Beverage Code. Officers/Directors of said corporation are: Adela Canales, President/Director, Monica Rodriguez, Secretary/Director and Arturo Rodriguez, Treasurer/Director.