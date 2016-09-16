LEGAL NOTICE: Abby’s Self Storage and Oak Cliff Storage Public Auction Sept. 23, 2016

Published two times in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016 and Thursday, September 15, 2016

Abby’s Self Storage and Oak Cliff Self Storage formerly known as Absolute Self Storage acting under the Provisions of Chapter 59 of the Texas Property Code. Property is being sold to satisfy a landlord’s lien for non-payment of rent and will conduct a public auction to the highest bidder for cash only on September 23, 2016 starting at 10:00 AM at Oak Cliff Self Storage located at 3714 Marvin D. Love Frwy, Dallas, TX 75224 continuing on to Abby’s Self Storage located at 5710 Military Parkway, Dallas TX 75227.

Oak Cliff Self Storage units to be sold at 10:00 AM: Shameka L. Wyatt, Shameka Wyatt; boxes, tires, tools. Bobby White, White Advertising; mower, mattress, furniture. Dorothy Warren, Ms. Dorothy Warren; boxes, bins, tv. Marcus Contreras; boxes, tools. Bianca Darby; mattress, bed, tree. Christopher Anderson, Christopher Lee Anderson; misc. furn., frig, freezer. Nicklus Johnson-Brown, Nicklus R. Brown, Nicklus Brown; mattress. John Ellis; misc furn.. Roberto Longoria, Roberto Longoria Jr; dj equip., misc furn., tools. Lola Price, Lola M. Price; mattress, clothers, misc household. April Henderson, April L. Henderson; bags, barber chairs. Christina Hoffman; trunk, boxes, bins. Albino Rodriguez; furn., clothes, boxes. Lisa Sweet, L. Sweet; boxes, misc furn., misc household. Marie Miller; misc furniture, curtains, boxes.

Abbys Self Storage units to be sold at 10:30 AM: Mary Lira, Mary A. Lira; boxes, bins, grill. Stanley E. Rivera; furniture, boxes, misc household. Nelson Bobo; suitcase, clothing. Perry Johnson Jr,; boxes, bike. Amy Deltoro; tv, bags, boxes, toys. C. Johnson, Christina R. Johnson; boxes, misc. furn. Krystal Esner, Krystal M. Esner; compressor, boxes, bins. Leacha Washington; boxes, bags, table. Manuel A. Salas, Manuel Antonio Salas; tv, bopxes, misc household. Daretha Thompson; furn., boxes, bags, key board. Mark English, M. E. English; mattress, tv, guitar. M.Crawford, Melanie M. Craford; furn.. M. Gayle Bafford, Mary G. Bafford; bogs, furn, household. Fred Knox, Fredrick Knox, Frederick D. Knox; boxes, furn. Corey Simmons, Corey J. Simmons; stereo, W/D, furn. Christoper Rayson, Christopher N. Rayson; grill, bags, clothing.