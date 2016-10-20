LEGAL NOTICE: (1) Public Sale at Moreno’s Mobile Home Transport Friday, November 11, 2016

Published two times in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 and Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016.

Notice of sale of property held for moving and storage charges under the Texas warehouseman’s lien statute, Section 7.210 of the Texas Business and Commerce Code. Property: 2012 CMH Manufacturing Inc. manufactured home, 16’ x 72’, Serial Number CBH024061TX; HUD Label/Seal Number HWC0425298. Parties who may have an interest are: registered owner Nancy Hoffman and Robert Hoffman and taxing entities from Denton County. Public sale will be held on November 11, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. (CST) at Moreno’s Mobile Home Transport, 1522 E. FM 664, Ferris, TX 75215. Cash or cashier’s check only and must be paid within one hour of the time of bid.